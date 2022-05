CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Cleveland City Council resolution calls on FirstEnergy to relinquish its naming rights of the Cleveland Browns’ publicly-owned football stadium. Ward 16 Councilman Brian Kazy, chairman of the committee that oversees Cleveland Public Power, is the lone sponsor of the resolution, which is set to be introduced to council on Monday. Council resolutions are non-binding. If council does approve it, the action would be largely symbolic, amounting to a statement against the Akron-based utility, rather than legislation that would force the removal of FirstEnergy’s name from the stadium.

