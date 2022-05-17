ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Dunkin’ Donuts raising money for MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital

By Sophie Brams
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TcIWc_0fh0jbpS00

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Dunkin’ Donuts is giving customers the opportunity to grab a cup of refreshing iced coffee while supporting children in local hospitals.

On May 25, Dunkin’ is hosting Iced Coffee Day where $1 from every iced coffee sold throughout Charleston locations will be donated to the Dunkin’ Joy Childhood Foundation. 100% of the funds raised will be donated to the MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital.

“Millions of children across the country are fighting illnesses that no child should endure, and we are thrilled to give back and bring joy to kids in hospitals,” George Ross, local Dunkin’ Franchisee said. “We want our guests to know that their purchase of an Iced Coffee on May 25 truly makes a difference and will help bring joy to kids in their communities. We look forward to helping our guests cool down for a great cause with the hardest working iced coffee in America!”

How to get Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza before its official return

The Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation was founded in 2006 with the mission of providing “the simple joys of childhood to kids battling hunger or illness.” Since its inception, the foundation has granted more than $37 million to national and local nonprofits, helping to fund year-round hospital programs.

In addition to the proceeds raised, Dunkin’ has distributed hundreds of gift cards and coloring books to nurses, doctors, and families in care at the MUSC Children’s Hospital.

Visit a participating location to sip and spread the joy!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
WCBD Count on 2

Lowcountry baby hospitalized due to formula shortage

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Many American families struggling to find baby formula across the country right now, as there is a nationwide shortage. One baby in the Lowcountry is hospitalized because of the shortage. “We have tried everything. We need to have her on the most hypoallergenic formula to see if this will indeed help […]
HEALTH
WCBD Count on 2

How to find a safe place to swim in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Charleston Waterkeeper is keeping tabs on the changing pollution levels of the Lowcountry’s waterways this summer. The group started it’s weekly water quality sampling in the Lowcountry in May. Samples are taken every Wednesday from various bodies of water and published on Fridays. “We’ve found some high bacteria results in upper reaches […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Honoring unsung heroes of the pandemic

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Community Resource Center honored 25 volunteers who has dedicated countless hours to help feed families during the pandemic. “It’s been truly a blessing to me to be here, to be able to be honored, to help our people,” says Elizabeth Anderson, a volunteer. Since the beginning of […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, SC
Society
Charleston, SC
Lifestyle
City
Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
Food & Drinks
WCBD Count on 2

Blood Connection, law enforcement partner for blood drive

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Lowcountry law enforcement and The Blood Connection are teaming up to fight the local and nationwide blood shortage. This comes at the end of Law Enforcement Appreciation Week and experts say it’s a chance to raise awareness for issues affecting millions. “We’re just so blessed by our community that we […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
WCBD Count on 2

SC Aquarium celebrating birthday with membership discount

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Aquarium is celebrating its 22nd birthday by offering discounted memberships. Through May 22, new memberships and renewals will be $22 off for customers that use the code HBD22. Members get admission for a year, discounts on tickets and in the gift shop, and access to exclusive events and […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston charm attracting more boutique shops to King Street

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – New stores are popping up weekly in downtown Charleston, welcoming both locals and tourists on the hunt for a great find. Charleston regularly tops lists touting the Holy City as the “Best Southern City,” “Best Restaurants” and perhaps soon, best shopping. The allure of Charleston – recently featured in multiple television […]
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dunkin Donuts#Iced Coffee#National Coffee Day#Food Drink#Charity#Joy Childhood Foundation#Taco Bell#Mexican Pizza
WCBD Count on 2

The Blood Connection, MUSC hosting multiple blood drives

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Blood Connection is hosting blood drives with MUSC Health and MUSC Shawn Jenkins to recognize National Trauma Awareness Month. The Blood Connection on Wednesday and Thursday will have mobile units at two different locations on the MUSC campus from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Donors will receive a $10 eGift […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Ride of Silence brings awareness to the dangers bicyclists face in Charleston

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – An approximate 7-mile bike ride, which includes a trip across the North Bridge, will highlight the dangers bicyclists face in the Charleston area. Katie Zimmerman, executive director for Charleston Moves, believes infrastructure of other means of transportation – like biking – is critical in the Lowcountry. “Safe and connected bicycling […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Charities
WCBD Count on 2

R.E.C.A.P. walk happening in the Pepperhill Community on Wednesday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A community walk is planned Wednesday evening for a North Charleston neighborhood still reeling after multiple shots were fired near a youth baseball game last month. Members with the North Charleston Police Department’s ‘Rebuilding Every Community Around Peace,’ or R.E.C.A.P., will hold a walk in the Pepperhill community as they […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CARTA announces return of Beach Reach Shuttle

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Starting later this month, people will be able to catch a free ride aboard the Beach Reach Shuttle from the Mount Pleasant Towne Centre to the Isle of Palms. Trips to the beach are getting a little easier this summer. “Starting Memorial Day weekend,” CARTA chairman Mike Seekings said, “CARTA […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Most local waterways cleared for swimming this weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Need to beat the heat? Good news! Most local waterways are safe for swimming this weekend, according to Charleston Waterkeeper’s latest water quality report. Out of 16 tested sites, Charleston Waterkeeper reported high levels of Enterococcus bacteria in only 2 sites– Shem Creek Boat Landing and Hendricks Park. This marks the third consecutive […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Darius Rucker hosting home renovation show

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry’s own Darius Rucker will chronicle the renovation of a historic Downtown Charleston home in a new series airing on the Design Network. ‘Rucker’s Reno’ will follow the Hootie and the Blowfish front man as he and a team restore what they describe as a “massive” house originally built by […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Lowcountry doctor shares tips to keep safe in the heat

SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – As the weather warms up in the Lowcountry, one doctor is sharing tips to keep safe in the heat. Dr. Kay Durst with Roper St. Francis said feeling dizzy, thirsty, or not having to go to the bathroom often are signs you could be dehydrated. To avoid this, she said […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Stream these movies and shows filmed in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Did you know the Lowcountry has been the backdrop for several popular movies and tv shows throughout the years? So in honor of National Streaming Day, it’s time to get your binge on! TV Shows Outer Banks (2020-present) This hit Netflix series follows a group of teens in a treasure hunt in the […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy