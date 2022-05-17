Dunkin’ Donuts raising money for MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Dunkin’ Donuts is giving customers the opportunity to grab a cup of refreshing iced coffee while supporting children in local hospitals.

On May 25, Dunkin’ is hosting Iced Coffee Day where $1 from every iced coffee sold throughout Charleston locations will be donated to the Dunkin’ Joy Childhood Foundation. 100% of the funds raised will be donated to the MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital.

“Millions of children across the country are fighting illnesses that no child should endure, and we are thrilled to give back and bring joy to kids in hospitals,” George Ross, local Dunkin’ Franchisee said. “We want our guests to know that their purchase of an Iced Coffee on May 25 truly makes a difference and will help bring joy to kids in their communities. We look forward to helping our guests cool down for a great cause with the hardest working iced coffee in America!”

The Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation was founded in 2006 with the mission of providing “the simple joys of childhood to kids battling hunger or illness.” Since its inception, the foundation has granted more than $37 million to national and local nonprofits, helping to fund year-round hospital programs.

In addition to the proceeds raised, Dunkin’ has distributed hundreds of gift cards and coloring books to nurses, doctors, and families in care at the MUSC Children’s Hospital.

Visit a participating location to sip and spread the joy!

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.