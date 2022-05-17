ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

FDA clears COVID booster shot for healthy kids ages 5 to 11

By Associated Press
spectrumnews1.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. regulators on Tuesday authorized a COVID-19 booster shot for healthy 5- to 11-year-olds, hoping an extra vaccine dose will enhance their protection as infections once again creep upward. Everyone 12 and older already was supposed to get one booster dose for the best protection against the newest coronavirus...

spectrumnews1.com

Comments / 3

Related
MedicalXpress

COVID mortality age patterns changed significantly during pandemic

Early in the pandemic, older populations in the United States suffered the greatest death toll from COVID-19. But Penn demographers Irma Elo and Samuel Preston, with Boston University's Andrew Stokes and others, wanted to understand whether this mortality pattern changed as the pandemic continued. In a paper published in JAMA...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

A third of US should be considering masks, officials say

COVID-19 cases are increasing in the United States—and could get even worse over the coming months, federal health officials warned Wednesday in urging areas hardest hit to consider reissuing calls for indoor masking. Increasing numbers of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations are putting more of the country under guidelines issued...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Science Education
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Danger of Double Masking Against COVID-19

Face shape influences mask fit, suggests problems with double masking against COVID-19. In its updated guidance at the start of 2022, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said loosely woven cloth masks offer the least protection against COVID-19, and N95 and KN95 masks offer the most protection. Still, after more than two years since the pandemic began, there is not a full understanding of mask characteristics for the most optimal protection.
PUBLIC HEALTH
outbreaknewstoday.com

Ebola outbreak: 2nd case reported, ‘Vaccination should start in the next few days’

In a follow-up on the 14th Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) (HERE and HERE), the World Health Organization (WHO) tweeted today:. Health authorities in #DRC confirmed a 2nd case of #Ebola in Mbandaka on 25 April. The 25-year old woman, now deceased, began experiencing symptoms 12 days earlier. Investigations indicate that as the 1st case patient’s sister-in-law, she was a high-risk contact.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS LA

Biden Administration sending out more free, at-home COVID tests amid rise in new infections

With COVID cases across Southern California on the rise and a new wave of infections feared this fall or winter, the Biden Administration says they are sending out another round of free, at-home test kits.COVIDTest.gov is open Tuesday for a third round of orders, with all U.S. households able to order an additional eight free at-home test kits, bringing the total number of free tests available to each household to 16 since the start of the program. "As the highly transmissible subvariants of Omicron drive a rise in cases in parts of the country, free and accessible tests will help slow the spread of the virus," a statement from the White House said. To date, the Biden Administration has sent at-home tests to more than 70 million households, officials said.In Southern California, COVID hospitalizations are up in both Los Angeles and Orange counties and some health experts fear a new wave of infections this coming fall or winter. To receive a free at-home COVID-19 test, visit https://special.usps.com/testkits. For people without internet access, who need additional support or assistance in another language, call 1-800-232-0233 from 8 a.m. to midnight, seven days a week.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy