Oklahoma State

Lawmakers set to discuss Oklahoma budget proposal worth nearly $10 billion

By FOX23.com News Staff
 3 days ago
Oklahoma Capitol (FOX23)

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma lawmakers will discuss the proposed state budget worth nearly $10 billion during committee meetings Tuesday, marking the first step in getting it passed.

The nearly 50-page bill, which was released Monday evening, includes funding for various state programs and agencies. Education makes up the bulk of the proposal, and much of that funding would go to improve Oklahoma’s schools.

More than $45 million would go toward new textbooks and instructional materials. The budget shows that about $17 million would go toward a teacher shortage employment incentive program.

Approving and passing a state budget every year is really the only job the Oklahoma Constitution requires of lawmakers. As the legislative sessions ends, passing the budgets is one of the last things to be done.

