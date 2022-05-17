Harwood Fire and Rescue purchases "game changing" equipment thanks to generous donation

(Fargo, ND) -- Despite a current addition already in motion at the Cass County Jail, Sheriff Jesse Jahner says he's already looking into plans for another expansion. "Were adding an intake area onto the jail, but that doesn't really add a bunch of additional cells to it," said Jahner while speaking with WDAY Midday. "An average of only nine to ten cells are being added with that addition, but it's more focused on managing intoxication, inmates with suicidal ideations, mental health issues, people who can't be double-booked and for officers to be able to get people booked and get back on the streets quicker."

CASS COUNTY, ND ・ 17 HOURS AGO