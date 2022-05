A Monkeypox outbreak has been reported in several European countries, two cases in Canada and one confirmed case in a man from Massachusetts. What's going on? Monkeypox, a relative to smallpox, is a rare disease thought to be limited to two regions in Africa and has two main types: the Central African strain, which has a fatality rate of up to 10%, and the West African strain, which has a fatality rate of around 1%. The cases in question are believed to be the less fatal West African strain.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 12 HOURS AGO