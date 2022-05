I feel like this was one of the larger festivals last year, each day the Depot was completely packed with people checking everything out. And for good reason, there was a lot to do! Also, when you hear tattoo festival, you might have preconceived notions about what the festival is. Whatever might make you think that it's not a fun event can be flushed out now because it's much more than a tattoo vendor festival. There's live music, food, games, and more.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 9 DAYS AGO