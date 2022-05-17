SoundHound Inks Long-Term Partnership With Hyundai

Click here to read the full article. The pandemic, upticking inflation, supply chain issues and the war in Ukraine are weighing on businesses around the globe, but Converse’s president and chief executive officer Scott Uzzell is counting on consumers and employees to see the brand through. Having joined the company in 2018 from Coca-Cola, he leads 650 staffers in the corporate headquarters in Boston and 700 more in Converse’s international corporate offices. In total, the company has 3,500 employees in corporate, retail and distribution centers. During a recent interview, he said, “We had an amazing culture before the pandemic. People collaborated,...

BOSTON, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO