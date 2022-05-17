ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SoundHound Inks Long-Term Partnership With Hyundai

By Anusuya Lahiri
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSoundHound AI, Inc SOUN forged a 7-year deal with Hyundai Motor Co, Ltd HYMTF. The collaboration looks to include SoundHound's Edge+Cloud voice AI technology, music recognition software, voice commerce solution, and...

WWD

Converse CEO Talks Pandemic, Strategy and Consumer Connections

Click here to read the full article. The pandemic, upticking inflation, supply chain issues and the war in Ukraine are weighing on businesses around the globe, but Converse’s president and chief executive officer Scott Uzzell is counting on consumers and employees to see the brand through. Having joined the company in 2018 from Coca-Cola, he leads 650 staffers in the corporate headquarters in Boston and 700 more in Converse’s international corporate offices. In total, the company has 3,500 employees in corporate, retail and distribution centers. During a recent interview, he said, “We had an amazing culture before the pandemic. People collaborated,...
BOSTON, MA
Benzinga

Fiore Cannabis: M&A In Colorado, Non-Binding Term Sheet For Financing Up To C$30M With Institutional Fund

Fiore Cannabis Ltd. FIOR FIORF a company that intends to become a vertically integrated Canadian-American multi-state operator announced the closing of its Colorado merger with Unified Global on May 13, 2022. “This transaction enables the combined company to be a powerhouse platform for consolidating profitable operators with enhanced opportunities for...
COLORADO STATE
Engadget

Oura sues smart ring rival Circular for allegedly copying technology

Even smart rings aren't immune to patent wars. Wareable notes Oura has sued fledgling rival Circular for allegedly violating patents covering both ring design and biometric data collection. Circular's upcoming wearable allegedly copies Oura's work by both stuffing electronics into a cavity and gathering info to generate an overall energy score.
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Under Armour CEO Departure Signals Opportunity to ‘Reignite Growth,’ Analysts Say

Click here to read the full article. Under Armour yesterday announced the sudden departure of Patrik Frisk, the company’s CEO for the last two years. Frisk will also step down as a member of its board of directors. The company has initiated an internal and external search process to identify a successor, and has appointed COO Colin Browne as interim president and CEO until a successor is named. The news comes amid an already turbulent time for the Baltimore-based athletic giant, which reported disappointing earnings in its most recent transitional quarter due to ongoing supply chain challenges and a hit to the company’s...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Warren Buffett Exits Wells Fargo And Buys Stake In Its Rival Bank

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-B) bought $3 billion worth of shares in Citigroup Inc C in Q1, giving the group a stake of about 2.8%, according to filings with regulators. The investment came as Berkshire sold the remainder of its position in Wells Fargo & Co WFC, a rival bank that had been a staple in Buffett’s portfolio for more than three decades, Financial Times reported.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Why Coca-Cola Shares Are Diving Today

Shares of several companies in the broader consumer staples sector, including Coca-Cola Co KO, are trading lower amid overall market weakness as stocks fall following weak retail earnings this week. Anticipation of further Federal Reserve policy tightening has continued to weigh on stocks across sectors. U.S. markets also saw weakness...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Elon Musk Isn't Bothered About Tesla's Junk Credit Rating

Tesla, Inc.'s TSLA credit rating is below investment grade, which, in other words, is referred to as junk or non-investible. A Twitter user shared a screenshot of the summary of ratings of large-cap companies by both Moody's and S&P. The former has a Ba1 rating for Tesla and the latter has BB+ rating, both of which denote junk ratings.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Harborside Acquires Full Ownership Of Seaside Cannabis Store

Harborside Inc. HBORF HBOR reached an agreement on May 18 to acquire a further 50% ownership interest in its Seaside, California store. The acquisition will result in the company owning all of the issued and outstanding securities of 680 Broadway Master, LLC, which owns the Seaside Store. This brings the company's interest in the Seaside Store to 100%.
SEASIDE, CA
Benzinga

Insiders Buy Around $22M Of 2 Stocks

Although the Dow Jones surged sharply by over 400 points on Tuesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Marijuana Stock Movers For May 18, 2022

Corbus Pharmaceuticals CRBP shares closed up 11.41% at $0.33. Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed up 5.00% at $0.12. MGC Pharmaceuticals MGCLF shares closed up 3.85% at $0.02. LOSERS:. GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed down 12.24% at $5.09. Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed down 12.08% at $0.44. HEXO HEXO shares...
STOCKS
americanmilitarynews.com

Raytheon Technologies invests in hypersonic aircraft startup Hermeus

Aerospace and defense giant Raytheon Technologies is investing in Hermeus, the Georgia-based startup working to build hypersonic aircraft. It’s the first investment for RTX Ventures, the multibillion-dollar firm’s newly established venture capital group. “Hypersonic technologies are of critical importance to national security, which is why we made. our...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
pymnts

Uber Eats Launches Two Robotic Delivery Pilots as Restaurant Industry Struggles to Meet Demand

As aggregators struggle with driver labor challenges, Uber Eats is approaching the issue by removing drivers entirely. Uber has launched two robotic delivery pilot tests Monday (May 16), according to a report from TechCrunch: one in partnership with driverless vehicle technology company Motional and one with autonomous sidewalk delivery company Serve Robotics, which spun off from delivery company Postmates (now owned by Uber) in 2017. Both tests are running in Los Angeles.
LIFESTYLE

