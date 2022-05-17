ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Batista Wants Top AEW Star To Join Judgement Day: “In A Perfect World”

By Matthew Wilkinson
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE took to Instagram to ask fans who they think should join Judgment Day in the future, and Batista picked an AEW star. While he knows that it isn’t possible right now, the Animal made it clear he’d like to see CM Punk join the group. “In...

stillrealtous.com

Rhea Ripley Confirms She’s Dating AEW Star

Recently it’s been rumored that former Raw Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley is dating current AEW star Buddy Matthews, and Ripley recently confirmed that rumors. A fan on Twitter jokingly asked Rhea Ripley what Buddy Matthews has that she doesn’t to which Rhea reipled, “Me.”. Ripley also...
WWE
PWMania

Bray Wyatt And JoJo Getting Married

Bray Wyatt & JoJo are now engaged to be married. She took to Instagram today and announced that Wyatt proposed. She wrote:. “A million times YES! [heart eyes emoji] [loud crying face emoji] I love you Windham and I cant wait to marry you (even though it feels like we’re already married [tongue and winking eye emoji]) Here’s to forever [heart emoji] @thewindhamrotunda”
RELATIONSHIPS
PWMania

Naomi Addresses Rumors Of Her Joining The Bloodline Faction

While speaking to Inside The Ropes, Naomi addressed the rumors of her possibly joining The Bloodline faction with her husband Jimmy Uso…. “I’m definitely not opposed to it [turning heel] and I think that it’s so important in our business to grow and evolve but, if it ain’t there organically then I don’t want it and I don’t want it to be something just for the sake of doing it. Just, okay, we’ve seen her in the ‘Glow’ for this long. Let’s just go heel, see something different. I really believe in it evolving naturally there. No [I don’t think it would be forced for me to be in The Bloodline]. It definitely works but I think just right now, there has to be a way to get me there because I’m so not affiliated with them right now on the show, you know what I mean? So, and they’re killing it. The faction is incredible. Like, if ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
CELEBRITIES
DBLTAP

AEW Fight Forever: Nyla Rose Officially Revealed

AEW's debut videogame, AEW Fight Forever, has finally delivered updates on the game's development for fans. In a May 4 livestream, two wrestlers in AEW's Womens Division were revealed to be in the game, one of them being "The Native Beast" Nyla Rose.
VIDEO GAMES
Yes And Yes: Two Former WWE Stars Announce Their Engagement

That’s always nice to see. Wrestlers have a rather hectic schedule which does not leave them a lot of free time. As they have to go from one city to another for every show, their personal lives take a toll because there is only so much time to take care of things. This includes relationships, but now two former WWE stars have managed to do something that is pretty cool.
WWE
WATCH: Wrestling Couple Gets Married In Amazing Ceremony

That’s a special one. There are a lot of complications that come with being in the wrestling business, with relationships being up near the top of the list. Being in a relationship is hard enough for regular people but being on the road all the time makes it even more complicated. It can be difficult to find time together, but now two wrestlers have found a way to make it work in a unique way.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Ric Flair Announces Original Four Horsemen Reunion for Starrcast V

– WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair announced that the original Four Horsemen will reunite for Starrcast V in July. The Last Ride For The Horsemen is scheduled for Saturday, July 30 at the Nashville Fairgrounds. You can view Flair’s announcement below. Tickets for Starrcast V go on sale...
NASHVILLE, TN
Released WWE Star Upset About CM Punk’s ‘Abortion Rights’ Shirt On AEW Dynamite

Former WWE star Chad Lail (Jaxson Ryker) took to Twitter to share his thoughts on CM Punk wearing an “Abortion Rights Are Human Rights!” shirt on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Punk was shown wearing the shirt as he walked out to do commentary during the match between AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page and Konosuke Takeshita. Excalibur also complimented Punk for the shirt.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Ahmed Johnson Says He Would Like To Wrestle Bobby Lashley Or Brock Lesnar

Ahmed Johnson talks about dream opponents from today's WWE roster and his own era. Ahmed Johnson was briefly a top WWE Superstar during the New Generation era. Johnson headlined a number of WWE cards alongside names such as Shawn Michaels. From 1995 until 1998, Johnson was a major part of WrestleMania events and even had the distinction of being the first black WWE Intercontinental Champion.
WWE
Sasha Banks Reportedly Has Far More Heat Than Naomi for Leaving WWE RAW

Regarding the current Sasha Banks and Naomi issues, the general feeling is that Banks is in far more heat than Naomi. According to reports, Naomi is still very popular backstage, and many believe Banks manipulated Naomi into walking out of RAW. We have already confirmed that the backstage heat on...
WWE
Look: Wrestler Appears To Suffer 'Freak Accident' During Taping

A potential accident unfolded at the end of Wednesday night's taping of AEW Rampage, which airs Friday. Fan-recorded videos shows wrestler Bryan Danielson's foot stuck between the ring and entrance ramp. It reportedly took 10 minutes to free him. Danielson, formerly known as Daniel Bryan in WWE, pushed off assistance...
WWE
Backstage News On Reaction To Stephanie McMahon Stepping Down

Earlier this Friday, WWE CBO Stephanie McMahon unexpectedly announced she was taking a leave of absence from her position in WWE, though she stated she would at some point return. As it turns out, the announcement was just as shocking to people within WWE as it was outside the company.
WWE
Khabib Nurmagomedov: There is a champion and his name is Charles Oliveira – but he's not undisputed champion

Khabib Nurmagomedov gives Charles Oliveira a tremendous amount of credit. He even considers Oliveira the current UFC lightweight champion when the promotion does not. With that said, however, there is a big distinction between UFC lightweight champion and undisputed UFC lightweight champion, Nurmagomedov explained in a recent interview with ESPN. In his eyes, Oliveira (33-8 MMA, 21-8 UFC) is the former but not the latter.
UFC
RK-Bro Hype Championship Unification Match Against The Usos On WWE SmackDown

RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro are set to battle SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in a Title Unification Match on tomorrow’s WWE SmackDown on FOX. Randy Orton took to Twitter today and praised Riddle as a serious competitor and future World Champion. Orton also looked ahead to becoming the inaugural Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.
WWE
Randy Orton Calls Current WWE Star A Future World Champion

Randy Orton recently celebrated 20 years with WWE and throughout the course of his career The Viper has won many championships. Orton has won a world title 14 times in WWE where he currently holds the Raw Tag Team Titles with Riddle. On Friday the Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro...
WWE
Edge Teases Former Champion Joining His Stable

Recently everyone’s been talking about The Judgement Day and he could be joining the group in the weeks to come. So far The Judgement Day consists of Edge, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley but the Rated R Superstar has seemingly been teasing new members on social media. Earlier today Edge dropped a cryptic teaser when he posted a photo of former WWE Divas Champion Paige with no caption.
WWE

