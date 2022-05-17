ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy bills: struggling families forced to ‘seek refuge in McDonald’s’

By Alex Lawson Energy correspondent
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BVcsA_0fh0hsez00
Families struggling to cope with energy bills are seeking shelter in McDonald’s, claims the Fuel Bank Foundation.

Families struggling to cope with energy bills are seeking shelter in McDonald’s, with one charity saying hard-pressed parents and children are spending their evenings in the fast food restaurants, relying on the facilities as an emergency kitchen, bathroom and living room.

“People are buying their kids a Happy Meal for a few quid and keeping them warm inside. Then they wash and brush their teeth in the sinks and watch television for hours on the free wifi,” says Matthew Cole.

Cole is the chair of the trustees of the Fuel Bank Foundation, a body which tries to help families with their bills, currently ballooning amid raging inflation. The realities of life for those in financial distress are stark – parents who take their children to leisure centres to use the showers without swimming, others hunched over tea lights to heat pans. Cole’s team has tried to persuade residents not to burn furniture or wooden pallets to keep warm, for worry they will set their homes on fire, but many feel they have no choice.

Cole was originally in charge of dealing with vulnerable customers at energy supplier npower. He quickly realised that when customers had trouble paying bills they rarely turned to their energy supplier. “It’s a hidden problem – if a customer stops paying they rarely tell you why,” he says.

Instead, many of the 4.5m households using prepayment meters are “self-disconnecting” by sitting cold in the dark. The Fuel Bank Foundation is now independent, funded through a mixture of grants, public funds and industry support. It does not have its own premises, instead tying up with existing providers of foodbanks and community support such as the Trussell Trust and Citizens Advice through 350 sites around the country.

It has helped more than 500,000 people. After assessing their needs, people are usually given funds electronically to cover seven to 10 days of energy supply. They also get help speaking to their energy supplier and applying for other forms of state support. “Fuel poverty is rarely the only issue, if you’re struggling with heating then you’re likely worrying about food and clothing too,” says Cole. The foundation saw a 74% increase in inquiries on last year in the first three months of 2022.

Cole says a big goal is to prevent cash-strapped Britons turning to high interest doorstep lenders. Industry executives have already forecast a surge in bad debts if capped annual energy bills hit the £3,000 some have forecast in October. Citizens Advice says the average energy debt now stands at £1,450, up from £1,330 in 2020.

Research from British Gas and YouGov shows 40% of UK adults will struggle to make their next payment. There has been a crescendo of calls for government to help, and suppliers offer some support.

The biggest have hardship funds to offer grants, and Octopus Energy last month doubled the size of its pot to £5m. Jessica Taplin, chief executive of the British Gas Energy Trust – an independent charity funded by British Gas – says its backers’ desire to help has been “genuine”. It received £6m in funding from British Gas last year, and has gained £10m already this year. The trust has tied up with rapper Professor Green to urge people to speak up if they are grappling with energy debts.

Taplin recounts the despair of those the charity has helped: the unemployed mother of four afraid to open billings emails for fear of taking her life; the bereaved Glaswegian man in tears over energy costs as he cared for his two pre-schoolers; the elderly Londoner who stayed in bed anxiously all day if a red bill hit the doormat. “Much of the time helping people understand what support is already available is crucial,” Taplin says.

Jo Gilbert of utility bills advice group Cubes says struggling households need to ask suppliers not to put them into the “Dunning” process, which brings in debt collectors. “If you are struggling to pay for the energy you are using now there is no point in creating a debt repayment plan – you simply won’t pay it off,” says Gilbert, a single mum who scraped by after escaping an abusive relationship in the 1990s.

Energy suppliers can electronically top-up prepayment meters or send engineers to “wind on” prepayment meters to give people extra power, although this is a costly measure they may be reluctant to take. But Gilbert cautions: “In reality, we’re way past using energy-saving tricks at home to limit bills significantly. People need government help now.”

Comments / 98

Cat Woman
3d ago

We here in Michigan have been forewarned of June, July and August intentional power outages because of over usage. If these power grids cannot handle hot weather, how can they handle electric cars? WTH!!!

Reply(7)
53
team oomi zoomi
3d ago

uuuhhh im a single parent, a US citizen and don't have to do this. There's no reason 2 or more adult households should be doing this. What do they want more welfare??? Get a job, there's plenty out there.

Reply(4)
27
Uncle Fester 60
3d ago

Used to the old folk would gather in mornings & some late evenings just to socialize but that changed! now I dont know where they gather

Reply
6
The Independent

Pensioner describes struggling with cost of living as her bills nearly treble

A 79-year-old pensioner has described how she struggles with the cost of living after her gas and electricity bill rose from £38 per month to £96 per month.Sheila Correll, a retired legal secretary, said that she has had to be very careful about how she spends her money from her state pension."Everything has gone up way beyond what we can afford... I cut back on anything luxurious. I just buy the basics. We can't have any treats," Correll said.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
The Independent

‘No time to lose’ to help those struggling with surging living costs

There is no time to lose to prevent the situations of people who cannot absorb surging living costs from drastically worsening over the coming months, a charity has warned.StepChange Debt Charity said the surging cost of living is among the most common reasons that people with financial struggles are giving for their debts.As annual inflation hit 9% in April, accelerating from 7% in March, StepChange said inflation is increasingly a driver of debt for people seeking help with financial problems.There is no time to lose if their financial situation is to be prevented from worsening drastically over the coming monthsRichard...
NewsBreak
The Guardian

Why do white supremacists want to kill Black people?

After a century of attempts by Black activists and lawmakers, President Joe Biden signed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act on the White House lawn, surrounded by Black politicians, clergy, and nonprofit leaders. The new federal law makes lynching a hate crime. Representative Bobby Rush, the bill’s sponsor in the House of Representatives, called the moment “a day of enormous consequence for our nation.” But I had questions. Doubts really. Do white supremacists kill Black people because we did not have a federal anti-lynching law? If not, then does Congress think that such a law will be a deterrent? Will federal prosecutors listen to Black families who say their children were lynched – or to police and coroners who call suspicious deaths “suicides”? Will this law punish civilians for violence but reward them if they join police departments?
The Independent

Baby formula shortage forces parents to pay $120 for single can as Target, CVS and Walgreens limit sales

An escalating baby formula shortage has forced desperate parents to pay up to $120 for a single can while top retailers Target, CVS and Walgreens have limited sales in efforts to share out supply.Families across the US are scrambling to find formula to feed their babies as the shortage reaches crisis levels, fuelled by both supply chain issues and a widespread product recall of one of the nation’s top manufacturers.A staggering 40 per cent of the top-selling baby formula were out of stock across US retailers in the week ending 24 April, according to analysis from Datasembly.In six states –...
The Guardian

Kimmel on baby formula shortage: ‘Never been a better time to force women to have kids’

Jimmy Kimmel opened Tuesday’s show with the national shortage on baby formula, which has left parents desperate and led authorities to warn people not to try to make their own recipe. “I don’t know – I’m sure the ivermectin and bleach people could figure this out for us,” Kimmel deadpanned. “Just mix you up some Gatorade and some baby powder, throw in some breakfast sausage and it blend it up real good, the baby should be fine.
Hello Magazine

13 instant changes to reduce your electricity bills

As we are in the midst of the energy crisis, many households are seeking ways to reduce their gas and electricity bills. There are many home improvements such as insulation, solar panels and other eco-upgrades that will cut your energy costs in the long run, but there are also relatively easy, low-cost ways to save on your electricity today.
The Guardian

Why didn’t I wash my bed sheets regularly? Reader, I didn’t even have any

The revelation that almost half of single men don’t change their bed sheets for up to four months conjures memories and smells from my former life as a slob, although I doubt many of today’s bachelors are as bad as I was. At 22, I didn’t need to change sheets because I slept on a bare mattress. I did very little laundry, in part because each week I bought five pairs of socks for a pound from Primark and tossed them into the bin, which I rarely emptied, after one wear.
Daily Mail

Australian farmers are forced to dump truckloads of avocados in rubbish tips despite food price rises surging across the country

Thousands of avocados are being dumped in rubbish tips because Covid lockdowns created a massive surplus, despite Aussies battling with surging food prices. Jan De Lai from Atherton, North Queensland, shared photos of the discarded avocados after finding thousands of them dumped at her local tip. 'Truck loads of avocados...
