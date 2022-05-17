ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Tell us: have you faced anti-abortion protests across the UK?

Anti abortion protests outside Queen Elizabeth hospital maternity wing in Glasgow.

With the Scottish government facing calls for buffer zones amid reports of escalating anti-choice protests in Scotland outside abortion clinics following the expected reversal of Roe v Wade in the US, we would like to hear from those seeking healthcare and medical practitioners about whether they have faced similar protests.

What was your experience like? Is the level of protests increasing where you are and how does it affect your attempts to access healthcare or carry out your professional responsibilities?

