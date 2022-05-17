ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Tottenham in hilarious dig at fierce rivals Arsenal after liking tweet confirming Gunners’ defeat at Newcastle

By Kostas Lianos
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

TOTTENHAM trolled rivals Arsenal in hilarious fashion after their North London neighbours' miserable loss at Newcastle.

The Gunners' hopes of a top-four finish were dealt a massive blow when they lost 2-0 at St James' Park on Monday following Ben White's own goal and Bruno Guimaraes' late strike.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T3IJ2_0fh0hQ8l00
Arsenal's hopes of a top-four finish in the Premier League were dealt a massive blow Credit: Rex
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37KTZI_0fh0hQ8l00
Tottenham trolled rivals Arsenal on Twitter by liking a post confirming their defeat Credit: Not known, clear with picture desk

That means Spurs are now fourth in the Premier League table with Mikel Arteta's men two points behind them in fifth place.

Arsenal announced their defeat on social media after full-time and some eagle-eyed supporters noticed how their foes' official account responded.

Tottenham took a hilarious swipe on Twitter by liking their rivals' tweet.

Spurs unliked the post soon after but the cat was already out of the bag as enough users had already noticed.

Their account then tweeted a post of their own, which read: "Next up, Norwich".

Antonio Conte's men face the already relegated Canaries in their final Premier League game of the season.

And a draw could be enough to guarantee them Champions League football next season.

Arsenal, on the other hand, play against Everton who are still fighting for survival in the top flight.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

Mikel Arteta's men will have to beat the Toffees at the Emirates on Sunday.

If they don't drop any more points then they will have to hope their rivals lose at Carrow Road.

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Tottenham 1-0 Burnley: player ratings to the theme of Premier League mascots

It’s been a good week. Tottenham Hotspur fans first endured a tense home match, the last of the season, against a Burnley side that beat them earlier in the season — this one ended differently, with Harry Kane firing home a first half penalty and Spurs hanging on for a narrow (and scary) 1-0 victory. Then, Newcastle did us all a huge favor, defeating Arsenal at St. James’ Park 2-0 behind a Ben White own goal, a result that put Spurs firmly in the driver’s seat to finish top four. Tottenham now only need a draw against Norwich City to clinch Champions League football next season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Antonio Conte
BBC

Southampton v Liverpool: confirmed team news

Southampton are playing for the first time since the 3-0 loss at Brentford on 7 May and Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl makes five changes from the side that began that match. Goalkeeper Fraser Forster is out with a back injury with Alex McCarthy coming in, while there are also starts for Lyanco, Jack Stephens, Mohamed Elyounoussi and Nathan Tella.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

On this day in 2016: Liverpool lose Europa League final against Sevilla

Liverpool suffered a second-half collapse to lose 3-1 to Sevilla in the Europa League final on this day in 2016.Daniel Sturridge fired Jurgen Klopp’s side ahead on 35 minutes in Basle but the Spanish outfit rallied after the break to secure a third successive triumph in the competition.Kevin Gameiro began the fightback just 17 seconds after the restart before a double from Coke completed the turnaround for Unai Emery’s team.Liverpool had strong claims for a penalty turned down in the first half after Daniel Carrico appeared to handle as Roberto Firmino attempted to take the ball past him.They went in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Uk#St James Park#The Premier League
Daily Mail

Mauricio Pochettino is the manager Man United need at the moment - not Antonio Conte or Erik ten Hag, claims Teddy Sheringham... but ex-Man United and Spurs striker insists Italian is 'perfect fit' for the north London side

Teddy Sheringham has backed up Gary Neville's claims that Man United were right not to appoint Antonio Conte as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's successor, but believes PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino was the 'perfect' fit for the club. Conte was linked with the Old Trafford hotseat before the Norwegian was sacked in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Erik ten Hag WILL be in attendance for Manchester United's final game of the season at Crystal Palace on Sunday - as incoming boss arrives in London with assistant Mitchell van der Gaag ahead of officially starting on Monday

Erik ten Hag will be casting a watchful over his incoming Manchester United squad on Sunday, with the imminent Red Devils boss set to attend their final game of the season at Crystal Palace. Ten Hag will officially begin his role in the Old Trafford hotseat on Monday but is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Yardbarker

Arsenal and Manchester United transfer target breaks silence on future

Arsenal and Manchester United transfer target Cody Gakpo has spoken about his future amid transfer links to the Premier League. Gakpo has been heavily linked with a move away this summer, after an impressive season for PSV. With seven goals in Europe and 12 goals in the league, his performances have turned the heads of clubs around the continent.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The Premier League final day permutations from epic title race conclusion, top four drama and relegation nail-biters

THE Prem season will go down to the wire on Sunday. But not just the battle for the crown. As it stands, EIGHT of the ten final-day matches will have something riding on them. And while the main interest, rightly, will be on the fight for supremacy between Manchester City and Liverpool, millions of pounds will also be resting on matters through the rest of the table.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
433K+
Followers
25K+
Post
144M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy