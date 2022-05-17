Midnight Market coming to Atlantic Station in June

Going out is fun, but who doesn't like a deal? Here are a few food and drink specials in Atlanta you can take advantage of during the week.1. STK AtlantaHappy hour is 3-6:30pm Monday-Friday. You can get $9 wine by the glass, $9 cocktails, appetizers all under $9. Address: 1075 Peachtree St. NE Photo: Max Milla, Courtesy of STK Atlanta2. Eclipse Di LunaGet half off well liquor, select beer, house wine and sangria by the glass from 4-6pm every Monday-Thursday.Address: 764 Miami Circle NE (Buckhead) and 4505 Ashford Dunwoody Rd. NE (Dunwoody)3. The Iberian PigWeekdays from 5-7pm you can get $5 red and white wine, sangria, and Estrella. They also offer discounted charcuterie boards, queso and cheese boards.Address: 3150 Roswell Rd. NW (Buckhead) and 121 Sycamore St. (Decatur) Photo: Courtesy of The Iberian Pig

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO