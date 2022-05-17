ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midnight Market coming to Atlantic Station in June

By Nancy Clanton
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 2 days ago

Adults-only event includes food, games, activities, music and...

Wide Open Eats

10 Fieri-Approved Atlanta Restaurants Featured on Diners, Drive-ins and Dives

Atlanta is known for its quality restaurants, from down-home soul food to out-of-the-box fusion eateries. This Southern city is a hub of delectable spots to eat, so when Guy Fieri took multiple trips to Atlanta on Diners, Drive-ins and Dives, it's no surprise that he found an abundance of delicious food. Although Atlanta is best known for its BBQ and soul food, there's no shortage of chefs and restaurant owners bringing their expertise and talent to the city in many different ways, and we trust Guy Fieri to discover them.
ATLANTA, GA
Lifestyle
Axios Atlanta

3 weekday food and drink specials in Atlanta

Going out is fun, but who doesn't like a deal? Here are a few food and drink specials in Atlanta you can take advantage of during the week.1. STK AtlantaHappy hour is 3-6:30pm Monday-Friday. You can get $9 wine by the glass, $9 cocktails, appetizers all under $9. Address: 1075 Peachtree St. NE Photo: Max Milla, Courtesy of STK Atlanta2. Eclipse Di LunaGet half off well liquor, select beer, house wine and sangria by the glass from 4-6pm every Monday-Thursday.Address: 764 Miami Circle NE (Buckhead) and 4505 Ashford Dunwoody Rd. NE (Dunwoody)3. The Iberian PigWeekdays from 5-7pm you can get $5 red and white wine, sangria, and Estrella. They also offer discounted charcuterie boards, queso and cheese boards.Address: 3150 Roswell Rd. NW (Buckhead) and 121 Sycamore St. (Decatur) Photo: Courtesy of The Iberian Pig
ATLANTA, GA
Gené Hunter

Music Midtown lineup released, tickets on sale Friday

(ATLANTA, Ga.) Music Midtown has released its 2022 lineup. The annual music festival is hosted at Piedmont Park and will take place Sept. 17 and Sept. 18. The festival will feature over 30 bands and artists across four stages including popular acts like Future, Fall Out Boy and 2 Chainz.
ATLANTA, GA
adventuresinatlanta.com

LIVE! AT THE BATTERY ANNOUNCES MAY, JUNE & JULY 2022 EVENTS LINEUP

Divas Drag Brunch, Lana Turner Foundation’s Ride for a Cure, Atlanta Wine Walk, Mimosa Fest & More. Live! at The Battery – the entertainment destination located in the heart of The Battery Atlanta – announces its events lineup for May, June and July 2022, plus ongoing happenings like Girls Night Out, Freedom Friday and Silent Saturday.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

This is who's headlining Music Midtown in Atlanta this year

ATLANTA — One of Atlanta's hottest music festivals has announced it's lineup for this year. Atlanta's own Future, My Chemical Romance, Fall out Boy, and Jack White are set to grace the stage as headliners for Music Midtown at Piedmont Park in Atlanta this September, the festival announced Tuesday.
ATLANTA, GA
claytoncrescent.org

Spivey Splash ribbon-cutting at noon

County leaders will hold a ribbon-cutting for the brand-new Spivey Splash Water Park at International Park today, Wednesday, at 12 noon. The park, which feature’s Georgia’s longest Lazy River at 1,279 feet, plus one of Georgia’s only two Flow Riders for bodyboarding and surfing, will open to the public on Saturday, May 28 at 10 a.m. The address is 2300 Highway 138, Jonesboro.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
FanBolt.Com

‘Bob’s Burgers Movie’ Free Movie Screening in Atlanta, Georgia

20th Century Studios’ Bob’s Burgers Movie comes to theaters nationwide on May 27! To celebrate this animated, big-screen, musical comedy-mystery-adventure based on the long-running Emmy®-winning series we are giving away tickets to an advanced screening of the film!. The screening is taking place on Wednesday, May 25,...
ATLANTA, GA
Talking With Tami

Blue Rooster Bake Shop And Eatery In Lawrenceville, Ga

My girlfriend kept telling me about this bakery located in downtown Lawrenceville, Ga. It’s been in the area for 10 years and I had no clue! We finally got a chance to meet up there for lunch and I was blown away when I stepped inside and saw the line wrapped! It smelled so good and the tables were all filled! We quickly got in line and made our way to the front to place our orders for cupcakes that we had been eyeing!
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
Talking With Tami

Honey Plzzz Feet Retreat & Spa Grand Opening In East Atlanta

Congratulations are in order for Erica Whtford who just opened the Honey Plzzz Feet Retreat & Spa over the weekend! The spa is located in the East Atlanta Village area. I was able to venture out to the grand opening where lots of people came out to see the newly opened spa! It was a packed house with celebrity host and comedian Ms. Pat from V-103 radio station.
ATLANTA, GA
Vibe

Jody Watley Honored With Own Day In Atlanta

Click here to read the full article. Jody Watley, the sole female vocalist in the R&B group Shalamar and a pioneering singer-songwriter-producer pivotal to the pop era and the merger of R&B and Hip-Hop in the ’70s and ’80s, is being honored by the city of Atlanta. June 2 will be officially considered Jody Watley Day and furthermore, she will be “publicly recognized for her time, effort, and dedication to humanity” with the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award at the Georgia State Capital.More from VIBE.comMichael K. Williams' Nephew Opens Up About Actor's Fentanyl-Related Death On 'Red Table Talk'Hulu Issues Trailer For 'Look...
ATLANTA, GA
columbusblack.com

Gettin 2 the Bag

A Spectacular Black Girl Art Show is a national exhibition tour that features the work of black women visual artists and artisans!. Mahoganee Art, LLC was one of many talented artists showcased at the event in Atlanta, Georgia! Artist, Nikiiyah Gest, debuted 5 canvas pieces from her new collection “Black is King”. A series dedicated to Black men.
ATLANTA, GA
