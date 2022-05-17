Dr. Oz makes creepy closing pitch, asks voters to imagine themselves lying in bed with him

Pennsylvania U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz speaks during a Republican leadership forum at Newtown Athletic Club on May 11, 2022 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz, who is running to represent Pennsylvania in the Senate, made an unsettling political pitch on Monday ahead of the state's Republican primary, asking voters to imagine themselves lying next to him in bed.

"So, when you go to bed at night, put your head on that soft pillow, you'll know Oz will be doing exactly what you want him to do if you were there next to him," he told Fox News host Sean Hannity.

His remarks drew immediate mockery online.

"Creepiest political pitch ever? tweeted Christopher Orr, a contributing writer at The Atlantic. "I say yes."

Media reporter Justin Baragona called Oz's comments "some weird a** sh*t."

"Okay well I guess I'm giving up sleep for 2022," chimed writer Tony Posnanski.

"I'm not sure exactly what Dr. Oz is promising here, but nobody wants him to keep it," added Andy and Brian Kamenetzky.

Oz is currently running in a crowded field of Republican candidates, including former hedge executive David McCormick and Kathy Barnette, a far-right little-known conservative.

In a general election, Oz would likely face steep opposition from either Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who recently suffered a stroke, or Rep. Connor Lamb, R-Pa.

According to Politico, the Republican primary is Oz's to lose, with the celebrity doctor clinging on to a small advantage in the polls. Last month, Oz received support from Donald Trump in a move that rankled many of the former president's supporters.

"People love him, otherwise he wouldn't have been on air for 18 years," Trump said. "I've just spent a lot of time with him. I did endorse him, and the reason is he's tough, he's smart and he really loves our country and he wants to do a great job for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.