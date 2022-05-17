ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

UTRGV faculty recognized: Annual awards given for excellence

The Brownsville Herald
The Brownsville Herald
 3 days ago

Ten faculty members from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley’s various campuses have been named recipients of the 2021-2022 UTRGV Faculty Excellence Award.

The university bestows the award each year to faculty who have demonstrated outstanding work in seven areas in teaching (tenure, tenure-track and non-tenure track), online teaching, research, service, student mentoring, community-engaged scholarship, and sustainability education. The awards come with a $5,000 prize for each faculty members. Two new categories were added this year: Distinguished Career and Emerging Scholar.

Six of the 10 awards this year went to faculty in UTRGV’s Department of Biology in the College of Sciences.

The recipients are Horacio Vasquez, professor, Mechanical Engineering, College of Engineering and Computer Science (Teaching, Tenure and Tenure Track); Salma Mahmood, lecturer III, School of Mathematics and Statistical Sciences, College of Sciences (Teaching, Non-Tenure Track); Karl Berg, associate professor, Biology, College of Sciences (Research-Scholarship-Creative Work); Kathryn Perez, associate professor, Biology, College of Sciences (Online Teaching); Robert Dearth, professor, Biology, College of Sciences (Service); Pushpa Soti, assistant professor, Biology, College of Sciences (Student Mentoring); Christopher J. Vitek, professor, Biology, College of Sciences (Community-Engaged Scholarship); Sylvia A. Robles, assistant professor, International Business and Entrepreneurship, Robert C. Vackar College of Business and Entrepreneurship (Sustainability Education); Mohammed Farooqui, professor, Biology, College of Sciences (Distinguished Career); Alejandro Lopez-Juarez, professor, Biology, College of Sciences (Emerging Scholar).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VkhrU_0fh0goua00
Horacio Vasquez

Janna Arney, UTRGV executive vice president and provost said the university is “proud to celebrate our esteemed faculty and all they have accomplished.”

“UTRGV is fortunate to have exceptional faculty shaping our students and having an impact on the university and the Rio Grande Valley community,” she said. “These awards recognize their dedication and their successes, and I am grateful they are Vaqueros.”

The awards are sponsored each year by the university’s Office of the Executive Vice President and Provost; Office of Faculty Success and Diversity; Division of Research; Center for Online Learning and Teaching Technology; and Division of Institutional Advancement.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karl Berg
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utrgv#University President#Mathematics#Department Of Biology#The College Of Sciences#Mechanical Engineering#Iii#College Of Sciences Lrb#Communit
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Brownsville Herald

The Brownsville Herald

Brownsville, TX
2K+
Followers
81
Post
309K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Brownsville Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy