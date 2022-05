Wausau, WI — The Woodchucks have added Kaitlyn Pedersen from the University of Cincinnati to their Front Office Staff. Kaitlyn joined the Front Office as the Ticket Sales & Marketing Coordinator this week. As the Ticket Sales & Marketing Coordinator Kaitlyn will be working with groups and businesses to schedule outings while making sure they have a great time at Athletic Park. Kaitlyn will also be assisting with the Woodchucks marketing and promotions to ensure that the on-field game show runs smoothly and that all fans enjoy their time at a Woodchucks game!

