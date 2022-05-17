Details on this year's 'As If! The 90s Fest'

OCEAN FRONT WEDDING - EMBASSY SUITES. We love it when a couple makes it all about having fun, and that's just what Alex and Amanda and did at their wedding, held at the beautiful Embassy Suites on Saint Augustine Beach. Throughout the day, there was laughter and smiles, and excitement to get the entire group of family and friends together for a big celebration, complete with a lively dance party after the reception. I really enjoyed catching the smiles and laughter of the guests, as it was evident this couple was so loved and celebrated by all who attended. Enjoy these pictures of Amanda and Alex's wedding, and we hope to run into all your fun-loving family and friends around St. Augustine often!

SAINT AUGUSTINE BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO