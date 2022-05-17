Challenge yourself with the annual Pig Trail Mud Run

Alex's trip to the BoardwalkI paid my first trip to the recently-opened Boardwalk food truck court in Springdale.The scene: The Boardwalk is a collection of about a dozen food trucks at 3445 S. Old Missouri Road complete with a covered eating area with picnic tables. It's a cool space for a casual lunch or dinner.I tried Na'guara Lovers, a Venezuelan truck serving up foods like arepas and pastelitos. Admittedly, I don't have great context for Venezuelan food but can tell you the chicken and avocado arepa is worth trying. Fair warning: this is a seriously stuffed hot and heavy sandwich...

