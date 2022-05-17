Challenge yourself with the annual Pig Trail Mud Run

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Doctor Pepper Zero Sugar Flavor Variety Pack. Here’s a reminder you can help build community while riding bikes. All Bikes Welcome is hosting its launch party today starting at 5 p.m. at the Fayetteville Public Library.
Mark your calendars for May 15 when the Junior League of NWA will host its annual “Touch a Truck” family-friendly event. Watch as we sit down with Stephanie Hogan, Kimberly Short and Savannah Duncan to get the details on “Touch-a-Truck” plus ways you can get involved with the league.
Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Doctor Pepper Zero Sugar Flavor Variety Pack. If you're looking to start your weekend a little early, you have the chance at 2-14 CACHE in Springdale as they present a special festival preview event featuring live performances from local artists, delectable eats from Springdale kitchens, local skaters, and a set from DJ Raquel.
FORT SMITH, Ark. — A bear paid a visit to a Fort Smith home Monday. The black bear was captured on a doorbell camera walking up to the porch. It sniffed at the door before turning around and walking away. The home was in the Fianna Hills neighborhood, near...
Alex's trip to the BoardwalkI paid my first trip to the recently-opened Boardwalk food truck court in Springdale.The scene: The Boardwalk is a collection of about a dozen food trucks at 3445 S. Old Missouri Road complete with a covered eating area with picnic tables. It's a cool space for a casual lunch or dinner.I tried Na'guara Lovers, a Venezuelan truck serving up foods like arepas and pastelitos. Admittedly, I don't have great context for Venezuelan food but can tell you the chicken and avocado arepa is worth trying. Fair warning: this is a seriously stuffed hot and heavy sandwich...
As you’re planning your summer getaways, you’ll want to check out our next segment as we show you how to hit the road in style. Watch as we visit Moix RV in Springdale to learn about all of the best vehicles to hit the road with this summer.
By Kyle Sutherland | Photo by Jimmy Jones After moving around a dozen times growing up, Rick Jones graduated from Ardmore High School in Oklahoma, a state where he eventually coached three different high school football programs in 17 seasons, winning 132 games and a state championship. In ...
Thousands of channel catfish from Arkansas Game and Fish Commission hatcheries are being stocked at several locations around the state, including in Mountain Home, and a select few carry a “bonus prize” if caught. Each of Arkansas’s Family and Community Fishing Program stocking locations have catfish wearing a...
For the past five years, the Razorback Greenway trail has encountered issues regarding wear and tear. The impact of homeless encampments has also changed the landscape of the trail that spans 36 miles.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) – The Diamond Hogs took down Alabama 7-3 in game one on Thursday night. The Razorbacks were down to the Crimson Tide 3-0, but had a big fifth inning with a two-run homer from Peyton Stovall and then a three-run shot from Cayden Wallace to take the lead.
FAYETTEVILLE — No. 4 Arkansas and Princeton practiced on Thursday as Friday’s Fayetteville Regional opener grows nearer. The Razorbacks and Princeton will open play with the 5 p.m. game at Bogle Park. Arkansas (44-9) is the No. 4 national seed and is favored to advance to the Super Regionals. But Princeton (27-15-2), Oregon (31-17) and Wichita State (33-16) have plans of their own in hopes of advancing. Following Thursday’s practice, Courtney Deifel and two players met with the media.
Stacy Hurst and Ken Kupchick want more time to explore options in an effort to save the historic St. Scholastica Monastery in Fort Smith from a June 1 demolition date. They’ll need a real “Hail Mary” and likely more than $15 million to keep the building intact.
FAYETTEVILLE — The NCAA Division I Council has announced that it is waiving the initial counter scholarship limits for two years within Division I football. Schools have been allowed to sign 25 in a class with an overall limit of 85 on scholarship at any one time. Schools couldn’t sign more than 25 even if they were still under the 85.
A member of the Mountain Home High School football coaching staff is getting his opportunity to be the leader of another program. Bombers’ defensive line coach Brandon Godfrey has been hired as the new head coach at McCrory. Godfrey says he is excited for his new opportunity. Listen:. Godfrey...
SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. — RESULTS: STATEWIDE | GOVERNOR | U.S. SENATE | U.S. HOUSE | STATE SENATE | STATE HOUSE | BENTON COUNTY | CRAWFORD COUNTY | FRANKLIN COUNTY | JOHNSON COUNTY | LOGAN COUNTY | MADISON COUNTY | SCOTT COUNTY | SEBASTIAN COUNTY | WASHINGTON COUNTY |. Tuesday,...
Marshalltown USA is holding a series of hiring events to find workers for its Fayetteville plant. Jobs start at $20 an hour and offer comprehensive benefits. Applicants can apply in person Friday, May, 20th from 11 am to 6 pm & Saturday, May 21st from 10 am to 2 pm at the Marshalltown USA facility at 2200 S. Industrial Drive in Fayetteville.
The SEC Western Division crown will be decided on Saturday’s final day of the regular season. Alabama used a six-run fifth inning to rally past visiting Arkansas 8-6 Friday night in Tuscaloosa to clinch the Crimson Tide a berth in next week’s SEC Tournament in Hoover, Ala. The...
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas returns several starters on offense, but some younger players are needed to step up particularly at some positions. On Wednesday, three redshirt freshmen on defense were listed. The Hogs need some players on offense to step up as well particularly at wide receiver. Here’s a closer...
A two vehicle head-on collision has blocked the intersection of Highway 5 North and Timberlane Road in front of Tall Oaks trailer park, 3 miles North of Mountain Home heading to Midway. Arkansas State Police, Baxter County Sheriff and other officials are on scene working to clear the area. Injuries...
