Covington, LA

Marion Saragusa Gaspard

By E.J. Fielding Funeral Home
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarion Saragusa Gaspard, age 87 of Madisonville, passed away peacefully in Covington, LA on May 10, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was a native New Orleanian, born and raised in the French Quarter during the Great Depression by parents of Italian descent. Marion devoted her life to...

Linda Jeanette Addison

Linda Jeanette Addison was born December 2, 1960, in Hammond, LA to the late Lonnie Sylvester Clardy and Beverly Bankston Sykes. She passed away May 18, 2022, in Hammond, LA. She was a lifelong resident of Hammond, and a homemaker who loved flower gardening and tending to her animals. Linda is survived by her daughter, Casie Lynn Baker; son, Ronald "Chip" Baker, Jr. (Jessica); a brother, John "Turtle" Clardy (Sammie); sisters, Karen Cooper, and Patsy Feltenberger; grandchildren, Alan Wayne Baker, Connor Anderson, Brennan Baker, and Jacy Jeanette Baker; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, SamBo Addison; and brothers in law, Jerry Cooper and Boots Feltenberger. Visitation will be held Friday, May 20, 2022, at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home, 2000 North Morrison Boulevard, Hammond, from 9:00 am until religious services at 11:00 am conducted by Rev. David Ketchand and Rev. David Blackwell. Interment will follow in Gatlin Cemetery. Considering Linda was an animal lover, memorial donations may be made to Dante's Hope, c/o Margaret Joiner, 331, North 7th Street, Ponchatoula, LA 70454. Dante's Hope is an charitable animal rescue organization.
HAMMOND, LA
Earline Martha Champagne Bernabe

Earline Martha Champagne Bernabe passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, in Hammond, Louisiana on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at the age of 85. She was born on Monday, July 20, 1936, in New Orleans, LA. She and her husband, Tommy, raised their family in Chalmette. After Hurricane Katrina, Earline moved to Ponchatoula with her children and their families. She dearly loved her family and sorely missed her husband, Tommy, who passed away December 26, 1999. Now they are happily together forever.
HAMMOND, LA
Dorothy Pearl Starkey

Dorothy, age 80, passed away Tuesday, May 17, 2022. She was a resident of Loranger, LA. who lived in Albany, LA for over 30 years. Dorothy started working at the tender age of 15, by waiting tables at Middendorf’s Restaurant. For years she was their premier waitress who patrons asked for by name. Later in life she worked as a caregiver in the Medical field, putting her whole heart into caring for each and every one of her patients. Dorothy was an avid reader and loved gardening. She was always in her yard tending to her beautiful flowers. Dorothy was a people person; she never met a stranger and could strike up a conversation with just about anyone. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother and great-grandmother that will forever be missed.
ALBANY, LA
Paulette Boykins

Paulette Boykins, a resident of Franklinton, Louisiana, and a native of Independence, Louisiana, passed away on May 15, 2022, at her residence, surrounded by her family. The family asks that you all keep them in your prayers and thoughts during their time of bereavement. Visitation. Saturday, May 21, 2022. 9:00...
INDEPENDENCE, LA
Covington, LA
Louisiana Obituaries
Covington, LA
Brittany, LA
Madisonville, LA
Irreiadne Kyra LeGlue

“You will always be Mommy and Daddy’s baby! We needed you, but God needed you more. Fly high, our little flamingo!”. Irreiadne Kyra LeGlue, infant daughter of Justin and Kristin LeGlue, was born a sleeping angel on Friday, May 13, 2022, at Our Lady of the Angels in Bogalusa, Louisiana. She was delivered at 35 weeks at 7:54 P.M. weighing 7lb, 9.7oz, 20in. Though Irreiadne didn’t get the chance to take her first breath, our angel baby girl was so incredibly loved, and she touched our lives forever and the lives of others.
BOGALUSA, LA
Sandra Tanner

Sandra Tanner was born March 3, 1947, in Rapides Parish, LA to the late Mike and Carrie Shirley Tanner and passed away May 14, 2022, in Hammond, LA. She was a lifelong resident of Ponchatoula, LA who enjoyed arts and crafts. She is survived by her two children, Rhonda Pepitone (Trey) and Darron Tanner (Miriam); brothers, Charles Tanner, Larry Tanner (Elaine), Howard "Bo Jack" Tanner (Marie), Terry "Mackie" Tanner (Cindy), and Michael "Pete" Tanner; grandchildren, Cody Pepitone, Lane Pepitone (Brenna), and Lily Tanner; a great grandson, William Pepitone; a dear niece, Angel Garcia; as well as other nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Sandra is preceded in death by her brother, Houston Tanner; and sisters, Gail Tanner, Glenda Turnage and Sharon "Pam" Roberts. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend services at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home, 100 West Magnolia Street, Ponchatoula, LA, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. She will be buried in Grantham Cemetery, Bush, LA.
PONCHATOULA, LA
Geaneail Magee

Miss Geaneail Magee was born on January 9,1957 in Bogalusa, LA to the late Johnny Magee and Mrs. Juanita Brumfield Magee. She departed from her earthly temple of May 8, 2022 at the St. Tammany Hospital in Covington, LA. Geaneail attended school in Bogalusa and graduated in 1976 from Bogalusa...
BOGALUSA, LA
Carolyn Young

Carolyn Young, 69, a resident of Tickfaw, LA, passed away on May 13, 2022. Services at Macedonia Baptist Church, 910 E. Park Ave., Hammond, LA. Visitation on Thursday, May 19, 2022, from 4-8 p.m. Funeral: Friday, May 20, 2022, at 10 a.m. Interment in Holly Gardens Cemetery.
TICKFAW, LA
Ronnie Young Ridgdell

Ronnie Young Ridgdell passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Hammond, Louisiana, at the age of 78. He was born on Tuesday, July 6, 1943 in Madisonville, Louisiana to the late Jeanette Fridge and the late Owen Ridgdell. He was a resident of Hammond, Louisiana. Ronnie is survived by...
HAMMOND, LA
Anita Goodman Barfield

Anita Goodman Barfield entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on August 16, 1938, in New Albany, Indiana to Ferdinand and Catherine Goodman. At a young age her family moved to Baton Rouge where Anita graduated from Redemptorist High School and attended LSU where she met the love of her life, Bill Barfield.
COVINGTON, LA
Loretta Shelton

Loretta Shelton passed from this life on May 15, 2022 at the age of 91. She was born July 6, 1930 in Plaquemine, LA to Ira and Helena (Bourgoyne) Bourgoyne. Loretta was well regarded for her dressmaking ad jeweling skill. She made dresses and costumes for Mardi Gras balls for over 40 years. Loretta loved family, friends, traveling and wine. She had a great sense of humor and always said, “never stop laughing”.
PLAQUEMINE, LA
Bobbie Boyd

Bobbie Jean Boyd Byrd, 87, passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. She was a native of Sandy Hook, MS, and a resident of Bogalusa, LA. In 1953, Bobbie married the love of her life, William “Sonny” Byrd and they were married for over 63 years. In 1969, Bobbie and her family moved to Ocean Springs, MS and worked several years in the family flooring business. Bobbie and Sonny returned to Bogalusa, LA after their retirement.
BOGALUSA, LA
Melissa Stilley

Superintendent Melissa Stilley has the latest on the shootings at Hammond High School graduation Thursday night.
HAMMOND, LA
Garrett Jules "Bubba" Soileau

Garrett, of Holden, LA., passed away Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at the age of 67. As a long-time resident of Holden, Garrett was a close friend to his neighbors. They enjoyed many good times together on the Tickfaw River, grilling, watching football games and having holiday parties. Garrett loved making people laugh and never met a stranger. He had a great love and knowledge of music, Louisiana history, fishing, and raising beef cattle, but his happiest times were spent with his family and friends.
HOLDEN, LA
Pete Panepinto

Mayor Pete Panepinto this afternoon on the shootings at Hammond High graduation.
HAMMOND, LA
Althea Crowe Magee

Althea Crowe Magee, a life-long resident of Franklinton, LA, passed from her earthly life to eternal life on May 18, 2022. Born to Arie Melissa Crowe and Norvel Archie Crowe on June 20, 1927, she was one month shy of celebrating her 95th birthday. “Miss Althea” grew up in Franklinton, LA, attending Washington Parish public schools. She was remembered by her peers as a skilled basketball player at Franklinton High School, from which she graduated in 1945. She attended Southeastern Louisiana University, then married her sweetheart, Bobby Magee. The two of them worked side-by-side at their businesses, Magee-Pettit Firestone, then Magee Motors, as they raised their six children. A founding and charter member of Bowling Green School and Hillcrest Baptist Church, Althea worked tirelessly with both organizations, serving as a member of the church hostess committee (kitchen crew) with her dear friends for nearly 50 years. Althea was a long-time member of the Winterset Club, lending her creative talents (and her children) to many fair floats through the years. She was an accomplished seamstress and gardener. She also loved baking, playing piano, working in service to her church, and entertaining her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be remembered for her gentle servant’s heart.
FRANKLINTON, LA
Lions fall in tournament opener

HAMMOND, La. – The No. 2-seeded Southeastern Louisiana University baseball team dropped its opening-round game Thursday in the Southland Conference Tournament, 6-5, to No. 7-seeded Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field. A three-run first inning staked the Islanders (27-26) to a lead they never relinquished.
HAMMOND, LA
Juvenile arrested for vehicle burglary in Amite

On May 17, 2022, at 7:29 a.m., the Amite City Police Department responded to the 500 block of North First Street in reference to a vehicle burglary in progress. The resident, observed a black male juvenile at the passenger side of the homeowner’s vehicle with the door open. When the suspect saw the resident coming outside, the suspect fled towards the Tangipahoa Parish Fair grounds then into a wooded area.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
Glorioso, Kuehn battle for a pair of 74s on final day of Regionals

BRYAN, Texas – Logan Kuehn and Grayson Glorioso both battled to shoot 74 for the Southeastern Louisiana University men’s golf team Wednesday during the final round of the 2022 NCAA Division I Golf Regionals in Bryan, Texas at Traditions Club (par-72, 7,146 yards). Kuehn, a senior, opened the...
BRYAN, TX

