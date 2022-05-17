Marion Saragusa Gaspard

Linda Jeanette Addison was born December 2, 1960, in Hammond, LA to the late Lonnie Sylvester Clardy and Beverly Bankston Sykes. She passed away May 18, 2022, in Hammond, LA. She was a lifelong resident of Hammond, and a homemaker who loved flower gardening and tending to her animals. Linda is survived by her daughter, Casie Lynn Baker; son, Ronald "Chip" Baker, Jr. (Jessica); a brother, John "Turtle" Clardy (Sammie); sisters, Karen Cooper, and Patsy Feltenberger; grandchildren, Alan Wayne Baker, Connor Anderson, Brennan Baker, and Jacy Jeanette Baker; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, SamBo Addison; and brothers in law, Jerry Cooper and Boots Feltenberger. Visitation will be held Friday, May 20, 2022, at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home, 2000 North Morrison Boulevard, Hammond, from 9:00 am until religious services at 11:00 am conducted by Rev. David Ketchand and Rev. David Blackwell. Interment will follow in Gatlin Cemetery. Considering Linda was an animal lover, memorial donations may be made to Dante's Hope, c/o Margaret Joiner, 331, North 7th Street, Ponchatoula, LA 70454. Dante's Hope is an charitable animal rescue organization.
Comments / 0