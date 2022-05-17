Marion Saragusa Gaspard

Althea Crowe Magee, a life-long resident of Franklinton, LA, passed from her earthly life to eternal life on May 18, 2022. Born to Arie Melissa Crowe and Norvel Archie Crowe on June 20, 1927, she was one month shy of celebrating her 95th birthday. “Miss Althea” grew up in Franklinton, LA, attending Washington Parish public schools. She was remembered by her peers as a skilled basketball player at Franklinton High School, from which she graduated in 1945. She attended Southeastern Louisiana University, then married her sweetheart, Bobby Magee. The two of them worked side-by-side at their businesses, Magee-Pettit Firestone, then Magee Motors, as they raised their six children. A founding and charter member of Bowling Green School and Hillcrest Baptist Church, Althea worked tirelessly with both organizations, serving as a member of the church hostess committee (kitchen crew) with her dear friends for nearly 50 years. Althea was a long-time member of the Winterset Club, lending her creative talents (and her children) to many fair floats through the years. She was an accomplished seamstress and gardener. She also loved baking, playing piano, working in service to her church, and entertaining her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be remembered for her gentle servant’s heart.

FRANKLINTON, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO