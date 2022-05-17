Bridge replacement to begin in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. ( WTAJ ) — Work will begin Monday to replace the bridge that carries Route 96 over Tar Water Creek in Londonderry Township.

On May 23, Kukurin Contracting, Inc., will start reducing the bridge to half-width and will install temporary signals to maintain a single lane of traffic, according to PennDOT. The proposed work on this bridge includes roadway widening, minor roadway approach work, drainage and guide rail upgrades as well as any miscellaneous construction.

Overall work on this $3.6 million project includes the replacement of four bridges over two construction seasons. Two will be completed this season, and two will be completed next season. All work for this season is expected to be completed by Oct. 30. The overall project is expected to be completed in October 2023.

To check the latest roadway conditions, including construction, visit 511PA.com .

