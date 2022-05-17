ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford County, PA

Bridge replacement to begin in Bedford County

By Alexis Loya
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TY4v1_0fh0ecOI00

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. ( WTAJ ) — Work will begin Monday to replace the bridge that carries Route 96 over Tar Water Creek in Londonderry Township.

On May 23, Kukurin Contracting, Inc., will start reducing the bridge to half-width and will install temporary signals to maintain a single lane of traffic, according to PennDOT. The proposed work on this bridge includes roadway widening, minor roadway approach work, drainage and guide rail upgrades as well as any miscellaneous construction.

Overall work on this $3.6 million project includes the replacement of four bridges over two construction seasons. Two will be completed this season, and two will be completed next season. All work for this season is expected to be completed by Oct. 30. The overall project is expected to be completed in October 2023.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

To check the latest roadway conditions, including construction, visit 511PA.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Traffic delays expected for local interchange project in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) provided an update on its local interchange route 26 project in Centre County. The work zone is along I-80 near the Bellefonte 161 interchange. Drivers can expect to see some lanes close during daylight hours on I-80 eastbound and westbound. The contractor is expected […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

PennDot hosting public meeting for planned Route 453 project

TYRONE, Pa (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is having a public meeting to discuss plans for the Route 453 (Sink Run Culvert) replacement project in the Tyrone Borough. On Tuesday, May 24, from 6 p.m to 7 p.m. at the Tyrone Area High School cafeteria representatives from PennDOT will be available to […]
TYRONE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Turnpike delays expected Saturday at Allegheny Tunnel in Somerset County

Motorists traveling on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Somerset County Saturday should be prepared for possible delays at the Allegheny Tunnel as single-lane, two-way traffic patterns will be in place, the turnpike commission said. The westbound tunnel is slated to close from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday. Two-way traffic will...
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Over $1 million awarded to Bedford County for wastewater project

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Hopewell borough is getting more than $1.6 million in state funding to help replace their wastewater treatment facility near Broad Street. The borough is replacing a 30-year-old facility that has reached its useful lifespan. It reportedly serves more than 100 customers. The money is part of more than $5.2 million […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Londonderry Township, PA
Bedford County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Bedford County, PA
WTAJ

Bedford County to rebound economic recovery

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–Bedford County is pursuing strategies to help the county recover economically from the pandemic and increase tourism. The county is interested in pursuing a study exploring post-pandemic trends and seeing how they can apply those results to boost tourism within the county. Bedford Borough Council Member Kenny Fetterman said that this initiative […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Pennsylvania judge halts bridge tolling plans, for now

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A judge has ordered a temporary halt to Gov. Tom Wolf’s plan to toll as many as nine major bridges on interstates in Pennsylvania, siding Wednesday with Cumberland County and a handful of municipalities that are challenging the process as both illegal and unconstitutional. Commonwealth Court Judge Ellen Ceisler ordered the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Penndot#The Wtaj Newsletter
explorejeffersonpa.com

Commonwealth Judge Blocks PennDOT’s Bridge Tolling Plan

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – A Commonwealth Court judge has issued a preliminary injunction that will temporarily block PennDOT’s plan to toll nine Pennsylvania bridges, including the Canoe Creek bridges in Clarion County and the North Fork bridges in Jefferson County. (Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
pa.gov

Gov. Wolf: More Than $5.2 Million in New Funding Awarded to Communities for Water and Sewer Improvements in Four Counties

Governor Tom Wolf today announced that more than $5.2 million in Community Block Grant Development (CDBG) competitive, set-aside funding was awarded to update existing water and/or sewer systems and help improve the quality of life for residents of four communities in Bedford, Clinton, Juniata and Northumberland counties. “This CDBG funding...
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Blair House in Huntingdon to begin restoration work

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — After being ravaged by a fire in May 2020, the Blair House apartment building is beginning the rehabilitation process. The Blair House building will begin the rebuilding process, following an announcement by Borough Manager Chris Stevens during Huntingdon Borough Council’s monthly meeting on Tuesday. The building was heavily damaged by a […]
HUNTINGDON, PA
WTAJ

Over 50 employers expected at Bedford County job fair

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Over 50 employers are making their way to Bedford County Thursday morning for a job fair. From 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bedford County Fairgrounds, located at 4-H Building, 729 W. Pitt St., PA CareerLink Bedford County with Bedford County Chamber of Commerce, Bedford County Development Association, Center for […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WTAJ

Secretary of Agriculture speaks at Bedford County lunch

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding spoke at this year’s Bedford County Chamber of Commerce Farm to Table luncheon Friday afternoon. This luncheon held at the Bedford County Historical Society connects agriculture with the business communuty. The agriculture industry brings over $135 billion in economic impact to the state and generates activity […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Somerset Volunteer Fire Dept. to hold car cruise at dealership

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A car cruise is being held this weekend to help raise money for an area fire department. The Somerset Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary will be holding the cruise at Memorial Highway Chevrolet on Saturday, May 21 at 2006 North Center Avenue in Somerset next to Walmart. The auxiliary says […]
SOMERSET, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Ghost towns dot Western Pa., Pittsburgh landscape and history

When Ron Ross was 8, he used to climb up a hill overlooking his family’s Westmoreland County farm and watch houses being moved from the small village of Cokeville. “It was like watching a ballgame,” said Ross, 78, of Blairsville, who lived in a 13-room, three-story farmhouse. The...
fcfreepress

Orchard Drive RR Crossing will be Closed 5/23

On Monday, May 16, 2022, the Borough of Chambersburg received official word from a contractor for the CSX Railroad that their Orchard Drive railroad crossing near Wayne Avenue (PA 316) is to be closed for a maintenance project beginning sometime Monday, May 23, 2022. Hundreds of cars, tractor-trailers and school buses use this railroad crossing every day. CSX Railroad has not indicated how long the closing might last.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
WDTV

VIDEO: I-79 in Mon. Co. reopens following rollover crash

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - UPDATE (2:10 p.m.) All lanes of I-79 have since reopened. A truck flipped at mile marker 153 and has one lane northbound and one lane southbound shut down, according to a 5 News reporter. The truck is currently blocking the left lane southbound. The right lane...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WTAJ

Marion Manor Senior Living center closing its doors

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Residents in a Clearfield County senior living center have been notified they will need to find a new place to live by June 5. It’s been confirmed that the Marion Manor Senior Living center will be closing its doors, though the facility manager said he is unable to answer specific […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Clearfield County community approves sale of liquor licenses

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Voters in Bradford Township approved the sale of liquor licenses in a ballot referendum Tuesday. Representatives from Nittany Oil gathered signatures in March from residents in order to get the question added to the ballot for the Pennsylvania Primary Election, allowing the sale of liquor. Bradford Township is currently a […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy