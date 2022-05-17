ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont, WV

Fairmont State names new Chief of Police

By WDTV News Staff
WDTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Jeffrey McCormick has been named Fairmont State University’s Chief of Police and Director of Police Academy. McCormick...

www.wdtv.com

WDTV

Ceremony held for fallen officers at FBI Center

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The FBI Center in Bridgeport held its annual memorial to honor fallen officers Thursday. The names of 130 West Virginia police officers and 88 FBI agents were read to remember their sacrifice. It was the first in-person memorial service since the COVID pandemic began. CJIS Division...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Fairmont, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Fairmont, WV
WDTV

Westover residents “Hop with a Cop” for National Police Week

WESTOVER, W.Va (WDTV) - May 15-21 was National Police Week across the country. In Monongalia County, law enforcement officers with the Westover Police Department were invited to jump and play games with kids in the community at the Launchpad Trampoline Park. Deputy Chief of Westover Police, Scott Carl, said he...
WESTOVER, WV
WDTV

Woman accused of trying to use fraudulent schemes at local bank

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - An Orlando woman was arrested after officers said she attempted to use fraudulent schemes at multiple WesBanco locations. Officers responded to a possible fraudulent activity Thursday afternoon at WesBanco in Fairmont and met with the branch manager, according to a criminal complaint. The branch manager told...
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Fairmont State President to step down

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Dr. Mirta Martin said that she will not be seeking an extension to her current contract as President of Fairmont State University. In an email obtained by 5 News, Dr. Martin says she will step down at the end of her contract on December 28, 2022.
FAIRMONT, WV
#Chief Of Police
WTAP

Local high school graduation dates and times

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Trying to figure out when your son or daughter’s upcoming graduation is?. We have you covered with a list below from all of the local high schools of where and when you will need to be there!. Parkersburg High School- May 21 at 10 a.m....
PARKERSBURG, WV
WDTV

Suspect in Route 50 pursuit identified

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - New details have been released regarding a pursuit on Route 50 that authorities say put dozens of civilian lives in danger. Court documents show 38-year-old Daniel Wayne Mackey, of Parkersburg, is charged with fleeing with reckless indifference and attempted murder. Authorities say Mackey led officers from...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
FSU
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WTRF

New Cumberland Police Department reports DUI checkpoint results

HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. — On Friday, May 13, the New Cumberland Police Department conducted a sobriety checkpoint on N. Chester Street in New Cumberland. This exercise was done in conjunction with the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety and Hancock Sheriff’s Office. The main goal of the sobriety...
NEW CUMBERLAND, WV
Metro News

Arrests made in Westover drug investigation

WESTOVER, W.Va. — A suspicious vehicle report at a local motel in Westover led police to a large quantity of drugs and Pennsylvania man wanted in Monongalia County. Westover Police Chief Joe Adams said officers made contact with John Maraney, 56, of Carmichael, Pennsylvania, two other men and a woman near a black passenger car.
WESTOVER, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia city ordered to stop saying The Lord’s Prayer

 A West Virginia city has been ordered to stop reciting The Lord’s Prayer at its council meetings. A federal judge in Charleston ruled that Parkersburg City Council’s practice of opening its meetings with the New Testament prayer violates the establishment clause of the First Amendment. The clause prohibits government from favoring one religion over others. […]
PARKERSBURG, WV
WDTV

Man crashes motorcycle after police chase in Upshur County

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Buckhannon man crashed his motorcycle after fleeing from Upshur County officers on Wednesday. Deputies stopped a green motorcycle on Little Sand Run Road Wednesday afternoon at approximately 3:40, according to a release from the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office. As officers were approaching the motorcycle,...
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia man, ‘Model’, gets jail time on drug charges

Kevin Ray Morgan, of Wheeling, West Virginia, has admitted to selling heroin and fentanyl, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Morgan, also known as “Model,” 46, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Distribution of Heroin and Fentanyl.” Morgan is admitted to distributing of heroin and fentanyl in April 2021 in Wetzel County. Morgan faces […]
WHEELING, WV
WDTV

VIDEO: I-79 in Mon. Co. reopens following rollover crash

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - UPDATE (2:10 p.m.) All lanes of I-79 have since reopened. A truck flipped at mile marker 153 and has one lane northbound and one lane southbound shut down, according to a 5 News reporter. The truck is currently blocking the left lane southbound. The right lane...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Gerald Nelson Holbert

Gerald Nelson Holbert, 63, of Bridgeport, passed away Sunday, May 15, 2022 at Ruby Memorial Hospital surrounded by his family. He was born in Clarksburg on January 24, 1959, a son of Helen Louise (Anderson) Holbert Fleming, who survives in Bridgeport, and the late Daniel David Holbert. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his only child Cassandra Gatlin and her husband Andrew of Midway, FL; his granddaughter, Peyton Danielle Gatlin; a sister Joyce Morgan of Princeton; two brothers, David Holbert of Bridgeport and Rodney Holbert and his wife Sherry of Fairmont; four nephews Michael Morgan and his wife Malorie, James Morgan and his wife Brittany, Daniel Holbert and his wife Maria, and Lawrence Morgan and his companion Amber Turner; and four great nieces and nephews, Blaine Morgan, Kerrigan Morgan, Willow Morgan, and Ryker Morgan. In addition to his father, Gerald was predeceased by a brother, Phillip Holbert, and his stepfather James Fleming. Gerald was a 1977 graduate of Bridgeport High School, and had retired from Price Cutter in Clarksburg. He previously worked for Clarksburg Casket Company, Asplundh, and Defazio Oil. He loved playing with his granddaughter, greatly enjoyed swimming at Arden, and NASCAR races. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, from 5 to 7 pm Thursday, May 19, 2022, where a celebration of Gerald’s life will be held at 7 p.m. with Reverend Thomas P. Horne presiding. Condolences to the Holbert Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com. Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport.
BRIDGEPORT, WV

