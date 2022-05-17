ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, LA

Timothy Steven Williams

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTimothy Steven Williams, age 56 of Covington, entered eternal rest unexpectedly Wednesday afternoon on May 11, 2022 at his home. He was born in Jackson, Mississippi on October 11, 1965 to Thomas Williams and Carol Bozant Williams. He is survived by his wife Rebecca Blackwell Williams, his loving children Michael Williams,...

Gerry Jane Abney Dirmann

Gerry Jane Abney Dirmann, age 93, entered into eternal rest on May 16, 2022, at her home surrounded by loved ones. Born to Stephen Abney and Margaret Cahill Abney on June 4, 1928, Gerry was a lifelong resident of Abita Springs, Louisiana. She was a devoted parishioner of St. Jane de Chantal where she was baptized, confirmed and married in her Catholic faith. Following her graduation from Lyon High School in Covington, Gerry married the love of her life, Joseph Michael Dirmann, and began her rewarding and most fulfilling career as a dedicated homemaker. Gerry and Joe were blessed with four children who they lovingly raised within the shadows of her childhood home.
Linda Jeanette Addison

Linda Jeanette Addison was born December 2, 1960, in Hammond, LA to the late Lonnie Sylvester Clardy and Beverly Bankston Sykes. She passed away May 18, 2022, in Hammond, LA. She was a lifelong resident of Hammond, and a homemaker who loved flower gardening and tending to her animals. Linda is survived by her daughter, Casie Lynn Baker; son, Ronald "Chip" Baker, Jr. (Jessica); a brother, John "Turtle" Clardy (Sammie); sisters, Karen Cooper, and Patsy Feltenberger; grandchildren, Alan Wayne Baker, Connor Anderson, Brennan Baker, and Jacy Jeanette Baker; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, SamBo Addison; and brothers in law, Jerry Cooper and Boots Feltenberger. Visitation will be held Friday, May 20, 2022, at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home, 2000 North Morrison Boulevard, Hammond, from 9:00 am until religious services at 11:00 am conducted by Rev. David Ketchand and Rev. David Blackwell. Interment will follow in Gatlin Cemetery. Considering Linda was an animal lover, memorial donations may be made to Dante's Hope, c/o Margaret Joiner, 331, North 7th Street, Ponchatoula, LA 70454. Dante's Hope is an charitable animal rescue organization.
Ronnie Young Ridgdell

Ronnie Young Ridgdell passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Hammond, Louisiana, at the age of 78. He was born on Tuesday, July 6, 1943 in Madisonville, Louisiana to the late Jeanette Fridge and the late Owen Ridgdell. He was a resident of Hammond, Louisiana. Ronnie is survived by...
Dwight Wayne Lentz

A devoted husband, father, and grandfather passed away peacefully on Monday, May 16, 2022, at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice. He was born in Herrin, Illinois, and was a resident of Watson, Louisiana. He was 79 years old. Wayne was a veteran of the United States Army and was retired from the International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 406. Wayne served as a volunteer firefighter for 26 years, serving as District 4 Fire Chief from 1995 to 2000. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Connie Ballard Lentz, and his children, Kathy Aucoin (Richard), Mary Davison (Bobby), and Thad Lentz (Deanna). Wayne was called “Poppy” by his grandchildren, Ricky Aucoin (Mana), Robby Aucoin (Rebecca), Haley Goldsmith (Wick), Kyle Davison (Lexi), Emily Davison, Christopher Lentz (Casey), Lexi Lentz, and his great-grandchildren, Katherine, Baylen, Anabelle, and Dominic. Preceded in death by his parents, Berl and Beatrice Lentz, and brothers, Henry, Phillip, and Pat, sisters-in-law, Annette Lentz and Barbara Beckham, and brother-in-law, Edward Ballard. Visitation will be at Seale Funeral Home, 1720 S. Range Ave., Denham Springs Thursday May 19, 2022 from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM with a funeral service conducted by Pastor John Pemberton from Watson Baptist Church starting at 12:00 PM and burial following in Amite Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be his son, grandsons, and special friends, Gary Boudreaux and Steve Barlow. The family would like to thank our neighbors and friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation or the American Diabetes Association. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.
Dorothy Pearl Starkey

Dorothy, age 80, passed away Tuesday, May 17, 2022. She was a resident of Loranger, LA. who lived in Albany, LA for over 30 years. Dorothy started working at the tender age of 15, by waiting tables at Middendorf’s Restaurant. For years she was their premier waitress who patrons asked for by name. Later in life she worked as a caregiver in the Medical field, putting her whole heart into caring for each and every one of her patients. Dorothy was an avid reader and loved gardening. She was always in her yard tending to her beautiful flowers. Dorothy was a people person; she never met a stranger and could strike up a conversation with just about anyone. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother and great-grandmother that will forever be missed.
Earline Martha Champagne Bernabe

Earline Martha Champagne Bernabe passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, in Hammond, Louisiana on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at the age of 85. She was born on Monday, July 20, 1936, in New Orleans, LA. She and her husband, Tommy, raised their family in Chalmette. After Hurricane Katrina, Earline moved to Ponchatoula with her children and their families. She dearly loved her family and sorely missed her husband, Tommy, who passed away December 26, 1999. Now they are happily together forever.
Bobbie Boyd

Bobbie Jean Boyd Byrd, 87, passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. She was a native of Sandy Hook, MS, and a resident of Bogalusa, LA. In 1953, Bobbie married the love of her life, William “Sonny” Byrd and they were married for over 63 years. In 1969, Bobbie and her family moved to Ocean Springs, MS and worked several years in the family flooring business. Bobbie and Sonny returned to Bogalusa, LA after their retirement.
Bettye Lee Cooper

Bettye Lee Cooper, 68, a resident of Hammond, LA, passed away on May 13, 2022. Services at Macedonia Baptist Church, 910 E. Park Ave., Hammond, LA. Visitation: Friday, May 20, 2022, 4-8 p.m. Funeral: Saturday May 21, 2022, at 10 a.m. Interment Holly Gardens Cemetery.
Sandra Tanner

Sandra Tanner was born March 3, 1947, in Rapides Parish, LA to the late Mike and Carrie Shirley Tanner and passed away May 14, 2022, in Hammond, LA. She was a lifelong resident of Ponchatoula, LA who enjoyed arts and crafts. She is survived by her two children, Rhonda Pepitone (Trey) and Darron Tanner (Miriam); brothers, Charles Tanner, Larry Tanner (Elaine), Howard "Bo Jack" Tanner (Marie), Terry "Mackie" Tanner (Cindy), and Michael "Pete" Tanner; grandchildren, Cody Pepitone, Lane Pepitone (Brenna), and Lily Tanner; a great grandson, William Pepitone; a dear niece, Angel Garcia; as well as other nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Sandra is preceded in death by her brother, Houston Tanner; and sisters, Gail Tanner, Glenda Turnage and Sharon "Pam" Roberts. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend services at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home, 100 West Magnolia Street, Ponchatoula, LA, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. She will be buried in Grantham Cemetery, Bush, LA.
Anita Goodman Barfield

Anita Goodman Barfield entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on August 16, 1938, in New Albany, Indiana to Ferdinand and Catherine Goodman. At a young age her family moved to Baton Rouge where Anita graduated from Redemptorist High School and attended LSU where she met the love of her life, Bill Barfield.
Paulette Boykins

Paulette Boykins, a resident of Franklinton, Louisiana, and a native of Independence, Louisiana, passed away on May 15, 2022, at her residence, surrounded by her family. The family asks that you all keep them in your prayers and thoughts during their time of bereavement. Visitation. Saturday, May 21, 2022. 9:00...
Garrett Jules "Bubba" Soileau

Garrett, of Holden, LA., passed away Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at the age of 67. As a long-time resident of Holden, Garrett was a close friend to his neighbors. They enjoyed many good times together on the Tickfaw River, grilling, watching football games and having holiday parties. Garrett loved making people laugh and never met a stranger. He had a great love and knowledge of music, Louisiana history, fishing, and raising beef cattle, but his happiest times were spent with his family and friends.
Loretta Shelton

Loretta Shelton passed from this life on May 15, 2022 at the age of 91. She was born July 6, 1930 in Plaquemine, LA to Ira and Helena (Bourgoyne) Bourgoyne. Loretta was well regarded for her dressmaking ad jeweling skill. She made dresses and costumes for Mardi Gras balls for over 40 years. Loretta loved family, friends, traveling and wine. She had a great sense of humor and always said, “never stop laughing”.
Carolyn Young

Carolyn Young, 69, a resident of Tickfaw, LA, passed away on May 13, 2022. Services at Macedonia Baptist Church, 910 E. Park Ave., Hammond, LA. Visitation on Thursday, May 19, 2022, from 4-8 p.m. Funeral: Friday, May 20, 2022, at 10 a.m. Interment in Holly Gardens Cemetery.
Jerry D. Harris III

Jerry D. Harris, III, 54, resident of Hammond, LA, passed away on May 1, 2022. Funeral service at 10 a.m., on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at N.A. James Funeral Home, 1601 W. Thomas St. Interment Holly Gardens Cemetery.
Ted D Goggins

Ted D. Goggins, 62, a resident of Tangipahoa, LA, passed away on May 7, 2022. Funeral Service at 11 a.m., on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Quinn Chapel AME Church in Tangipahoa, LA.
