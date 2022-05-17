ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Residents describe moments leading up to escaping house fire by jumping out window

By Robin Murdoch
fox2detroit.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree residents escaped uninjured and one other is in...

www.fox2detroit.com

fox2detroit.com

Innocent bystander struck during Garden City road rage incident dies

GARDEN CITY, Mich. (FOX 2) - The woman injured in a Garden City crash following a suspected road rage incident Thursday night has died, Garden City police confirmed. The victim was parked in her car when she was struck by a pickup truck at the intersection of Middlebelt and Maplewood, police said, confirming she died from injuries related to the crash.
GARDEN CITY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police: Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run of mother of 2

DETROIT – A person is in police custody in connection with the fatal hit-and-run of a 32-year-old woman in Detroit on Monday, officials said. Detroit police announced Thursday that a person has been arrested after a mother of two was fatally struck by a pickup truck on Monday, May 16, while waiting to cross the road on Detroit’s west side. The red pickup truck involved was recovered by Detroit police from a home on West Lafayette Boulevard on Wednesday, May 18.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Police: One Person Arrested In Fatal Hit-And-Run That Killed Woman In Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) — Police say one person was arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run that killed a woman in Detroit. Detroit police announced the arrest in an update on Thursday. No other details were released but authorities say the woman was a mother and beloved member of the community. “We would like to extend our deepest condolences to her family and friends,” DPD said in a Twitter post. The incident happened at about 5 p.m. on May 16 near Dragoon and McMillan streets. Police say the woman was struck by a pickup truck as she was walking on a median. The driver failed to stop at the scene and left. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Gunshot fired into home of woman with 2 special needs sons

OAK PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - An Oak Park mother to two disabled young men, says she is scared in her own house - after it was hit by gunfire. "This is not home sweet home," said Kasia Wallace. "I was thinking terror." It happened at about 3 a.m. May...
OAK PARK, MI
fox2detroit.com

Homeowner wrestlers with intruder, gun fires during Detroit break-in

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A homeowner wrestled an intruder who broke into his Detroit home Wednesday morning. Police were called to the 6700 block of Memorial around 6 a.m. for a home invasion. Police said the homeowner wrestled with the intruder after he broke in. During the struggle, the intruder's...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Driver turns self in after hit-and-run that killed Detroit mother of 2

DETROIT (FOX 2) - After an unexpected tragic hit-and-run that left a 32-year-old mother dead, four days later family and friends got the update they had prayed for. The driver who hit and killed Iris Liciaga in southwest Detroit turned themselves into police on Thursday. "It brings justice to us...
DETROIT, MI

