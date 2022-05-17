Residents describe moments leading up to escaping house fire by jumping out window

(CBS DETROIT) — Police say one person was arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run that killed a woman in Detroit. Detroit police announced the arrest in an update on Thursday. No other details were released but authorities say the woman was a mother and beloved member of the community. “We would like to extend our deepest condolences to her family and friends,” DPD said in a Twitter post. The incident happened at about 5 p.m. on May 16 near Dragoon and McMillan streets. Police say the woman was struck by a pickup truck as she was walking on a median. The driver failed to stop at the scene and left. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DETROIT, MI ・ 21 HOURS AGO