Buffalo, NY

House To Vote On Domestic Terror Bill

By jsalinas
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpurred on by the mass shooting in Buffalo that left ten dead, House Democrats plan to bring forward a vote on...

Buffalo Is Latest Mass Shooting By Gunman Wearing Body Armor

When a shooter attacked a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, over the weekend, its security guard tried to stop him. At least one of the guard’s shots hit the gunman, but it didn’t stop the deadly rampage because the gunman was wearing body armor. The racist massacre that...
BUFFALO, NY
Grand Jury Indicts Man In Buffalo Supermarket Shooting

(AP) — The white man accused of killing 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket appeared briefly in court Thursday after a grand jury indicted him on a first-degree murder charge. Assistant district attorney Gary Hackbush said the indictment of 18-year-old Payton Gendron was handed up Wednesday. He was...
BUFFALO, NY
Man Charged In Buffalo Massacre Due Back In Court

(AP) — The white man accused of slaughtering 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket was scheduled to appear in court Thursday as authorities continue to investigate the possibility of hate crime or terrorism charges. The suspect livestreamed the attack from a helmet camera before surrendering to police outside the grocery store. Shortly before the attack last Saturday, he posted hundreds of pages of writings to online discussion groups where he detailed his plans for the assault and his racist motivation. At his initial court appearance last week, his court-appointed lawyer entered a plea of “not guilty” on his behalf.
BUFFALO, NY

