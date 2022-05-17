House To Vote On Domestic Terror Bill

(AP) — The white man accused of slaughtering 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket was scheduled to appear in court Thursday as authorities continue to investigate the possibility of hate crime or terrorism charges. The suspect livestreamed the attack from a helmet camera before surrendering to police outside the grocery store. Shortly before the attack last Saturday, he posted hundreds of pages of writings to online discussion groups where he detailed his plans for the assault and his racist motivation. At his initial court appearance last week, his court-appointed lawyer entered a plea of “not guilty” on his behalf.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO