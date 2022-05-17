ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo Suspect Watching Crime Scene

Cover picture for the articlePolice in Western New York say the 18-year-old man accused of killing multiple people in Buffalo over the weekend had been...

Man Charged In Buffalo Massacre Due Back In Court

(AP) — The white man accused of slaughtering 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket was scheduled to appear in court Thursday as authorities continue to investigate the possibility of hate crime or terrorism charges. The suspect livestreamed the attack from a helmet camera before surrendering to police outside the grocery store. Shortly before the attack last Saturday, he posted hundreds of pages of writings to online discussion groups where he detailed his plans for the assault and his racist motivation. At his initial court appearance last week, his court-appointed lawyer entered a plea of “not guilty” on his behalf.
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo Is Latest Mass Shooting By Gunman Wearing Body Armor

When a shooter attacked a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, over the weekend, its security guard tried to stop him. At least one of the guard’s shots hit the gunman, but it didn’t stop the deadly rampage because the gunman was wearing body armor. The racist massacre that...
BUFFALO, NY
House Passes Domestic Terrorism Bill After Buffalo Shooting

(AP) — The House has passed legislation that would devote more federal resources to preventing domestic terrorism in response to the racist mass shooting in Buffalo, New York. The vote Wednesday night was along party lines, 222-203, with one Republican, Illinois’ Adam Kinzinger, in favor. The House passed a similar measure in 2020 only to have it languish in the Senate. But Democrats are pushing for a broader federal focus on domestic terrorism as they lack support in the Senate to move ahead with gun-control legislation. Numerous Republican lawmakers opposed bolstering the Justice Department’s domestic surveillance efforts.
BUFFALO, NY

