Cody Gakpo, PSV Eindhoven’s 23-year old attacking star, may be on the move this summer. Arsenal are among the clubs interested in acquiring his services, as they reportedly were in the January transfer window. The Dutch international has potted 21 goals and added 15 assists in 47 appearances in all competitions this season for the Dutch side. According to the Daily Mail, he’s priced between £30M and £40M, which is a reasonable price and an attainable number for Arsenal as well as all of the other clubs said to be interested in him.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO