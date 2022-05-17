ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Country Music Hall of Fame Announces Class of 2022: Keith Whitley, Jerry Lee Lewis & Joe Galante

By Jim Casey
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago

The Country Music Hall of Fame announced its Class of 2022 on May 17: Keith Whitley, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Joe Galante.

Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn of Brooks & Dunn hosted the announcement ceremony inside the Hall of Fame’s rotunda. The late Keith Whitley represents the Modern Era category, while Jerry Lee Lewis represents the Veteran Era category. Joe Galante represents the Non-Performer category.

The Country Music Association elects one new member/act into the Country Music Hall of Fame in each of its three categories: Modern Era, Veteran Era, and Songwriter/Musician/Non-Performer (this category rotates, and this year a non-performer was elected). Modern Era candidates are eligible for induction 20 years after they first achieve “national prominence,” while Veteran Era candidates are eligible after 40 years.

This year’s honorees will be formally inducted during a ceremony later this year. They represent the 147th, 148th, and 149th inductees.

Excerpts from the CMA’s Hall of Fame announcement are featured below.

Keith Whitley: Modern Era

Keith Whitley made his radio debut at age 8, appearing on singer Buddy Starcher’s show on WCHS-AM in Charleston, WV. In his teens, he formed a bluegrass band, the East Kentucky Mountain Boys, with his brother Dwight. During that time, he met future Hall of Famer Ricky Skaggs, and the two teens bonded over their shared love of the Stanley Brothers. Whitley and Skaggs soon began performing the Stanleys’ songs together, and within months, Ralph Stanley hired them as members of his Clinch Mountain Boys.

Whitley recorded several albums with Stanley, as well as two early 1970s albums with Skaggs. After leaving Stanley’s band, he joined J.D. Crowe and the New South from 1978 to 1982.

Whitley had been coming to Nashville since his teens, and he moved there after leaving Crowe’s band. He met Lorrie Morgan in a studio at Acuff-Rose Music, where Morgan worked as a receptionist and Whitley was cutting the demo of “Does Fort Worth Ever Cross Your Mind,” which would become a chart-topper for George Strait . Whitley and Morgan married in November 1986.

By that time, Whitley had been signed to RCA Records. Whitley’s debut EP, 1984’s A Hard Act to Follow , achieved little success, its two singles peaking outside Country’s Top 40. A full-length album, L.A. to Miami , fared better the following year. “Miami, My Amy” reached the Top 20. Three Top 10 singles followed: “Ten Feet Away,” “Homecoming ’63,” and “Hard Livin’.”

Whitley found his artistic and commercial breakthrough with the next album, 1988’s Don’t Close Your Eyes . Three tracks produced with Garth Fundis—the title track, “When You Say Nothing at All” and “I’m No Stranger to the Rain”—found a perfect blending of bluegrass and honky-tonk traditions into contemporary country, giving Whitley his first No. 1s.

Jerry Lee Lewis: Veteran Era

When 21-year-old Jerry Lee Lewis arrived at Memphis’ Sun Records, he was introduced to owner Sam Phillips as a man who could play the piano the way Chet Atkins played guitar. That description may have piqued Phillips’ curiosity. But, truth was, Lewis didn’t sound a thing like Atkins. And he played the piano like nothing anybody had ever heard before.

Lewis’ ferocious, key-pounding style derived from a combustible mix of cultural sources—the Assembly of God holiness church of Ferriday, LA; Haney’s Big House, a chitlin’ circuit nightclub on the other side of town where Lewis witnessed a young B.B. King and all manner of other blues and R&B acts; the Jimmie Rodgers records embedded deep within his formative memories; the Al Jolson 78s played before Gene Autry matinees at the local movie house; and Hank Williams’ mournful wail carried across the air via The Louisiana Hayride . Those things all came together in Lewis. And came out through his fingers with the speed of lightning and the force of thunder.

In all, he placed 28 Top 10 Billboard Country singles across four decades. It is a greater number of hits over a longer period of time than what appeared on the pop charts, where only a half-dozen sides made the Top 40.

Joe Galante: Hall of Fame Non-Performer

When then RCA Records transferred Joe Galante from New York to its Nashville office in 1974, he never imagined he’d still be in Music City 49 years later. Nashville certainly had no clue how the 24-year-old “New Yorker” would transform the country music industry. He became the longest-tenured major-label head in its history. During his 39 years with what is now known as Sony Music Nashville, Galante displayed marketing acumen, strategic sense and tenacious competitiveness that motivated other labels and raised the bar for the industry at large.

He shepherded the multi-Platinum ascendance of Alabama using a pop marketing model. He signed a wide roster of talent including Clint Black, Kenny Chesney, Sara Evans, Vince Gill, The Judds, Martina McBride, Lorrie Morgan, K.T. Oslin, Carrie Underwood, Keith Whitley, Chris Young and others.

The post Country Music Hall of Fame Announces Class of 2022: Keith Whitley, Jerry Lee Lewis & Joe Galante appeared first on Outsider .

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

WATCH: Garth Brooks Sings ‘Seven Spanish Angels’ Tribute to Ray Charles at Country Music Hall of Fame Ceremony

Ray Charles was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame during a star-studded medallion ceremony on May 1. Ray joined fellow 2022 inductees The Judds, Pete Drake, and Eddie Bayers. The War and Treaty (“You Don’t Know Me”), Bettye LaVette (“I Can’t Stop Loving You”), and Garth Brooks (“Seven Spanish Angels”) honored Ray Charles with musical tributes.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

‘Gunsmoke’: Which Character Appeared on Every Episode?

The iconic classic TV western Gunsmoke hosted a long list of actors during its twenty-year run. But only one star went the long haul and appeared in all 635 episodes. There were a few people who had impressive stretches on the show. For example, Kitty actress Amanda Blake starred in 509 episodes. And Doc’s Milburn Stone lasted for 605 episodes. He was also a major character through all 20 seasons.
DODGE CITY, KS
country1037fm.com

8 Country Music Legends That Should Be In The Hall Of Fame

Tomorrow (5/17), Brooks and Dunn will announce who will be the next three inductees into the Country Music Hall of Fame, and every year the debate goes on as to who should get country music’s ultimate honor, which was just bestowed on The Judds earlier this month (5/1). Garth...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
DoYouRemember?

This Is The Song Ringo Starr Wants Played At His Funeral

Most people probably don’t have a certain song or playlist planned for their funeral, but Ringo Starr sure does. The topic came up when he ended up being one of the many famous faces interviewed by NME and they had asked that question. In response to the interesting question,...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vince Gill
Person
Kenny Chesney
Person
Martina Mcbride
Person
Gene Autry
Person
Chet Atkins
Person
Ronnie Dunn
Person
Lorrie Morgan
Person
Jerry Lee Lewis
Person
Hank Williams
Person
Keith Whitley
Person
Kix Brooks
Person
Ralph Stanley
Person
Sara Evans
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Co-Host Vanna White’s ‘Sweet Stella’ Dies, Posts Photo Tribute

On Monday (April 25th), long-time “Wheel of Fortune” co-host Vanna White took to her Instagram account to announce her cat Stella passed away. The feline was 16 years old. “My sweet Stella has gone to kitty heaven,” Vanna White declared in the social media post, which features a snapshot of her kissing the cat. “I miss her so much and will cherish the special memories of the 16 years we had together.”
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Hall#Brooks Dunn#Veteran Era#Songwriter Musician#Cma#Modern Era Keith Whitley#The Stanley Brothers
Outsider.com

Hall of Fame: 33 Years After His Death, Keith Whitley Finally Gets His Due

Last week, in regard to the Country Music Hall of Fame’s impending announcement, I wrote: “Other than Hank Williams, Sr., 29, and Patsy Cline, 30, no other artist had such a profound impact on the country music genre in such a short period of time as Keith Whitley, who died at age 34 in 1989.” My apologies to “The Singing Brakeman” Jimmie Rodgers, who died at age 35 in 1933. I should have included Rodgers in the mix.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Outsider.com

‘The Beverly Hillbillies’: Where is the Show’s One Surviving Star Max Baer Jr. Now?

The Beverly Hillbillies is one of the most loved classic TV shows ever and Max Baer Jr. is still around to tell stories from those days. Baer Jr. played Jethro Bodine in the 1960s series and would go on to have success as a movie director and businessman. Other cast members included Buddy Ebsen, Donna Douglas, Irene Ryan, and Raymond Bailey. So, what is Baer Jr. doing these days?
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

How, When To Watch ‘CMT Remembers: Naomi Judd’ Tribute Special

In a special television event, country music will come together. CMT Remembers: Naomi Judd is going to air tonight, May 3. CMT will host the special memorial event as things get started at 9:00 p.m. EST. It is a quick turnaround after the news that the country legend had died at 76. There are going to be special airings during the Music Video Hours as well.
CELEBRITIES
InspireMore

A Last-Minute Change Turns Into Astounding Performance By “American Idol” Contestant.

Noah Thompson, a 20-year-old construction worker from a small town in Kentucky, is captivating the whole country with his voice, personality, and a set of beautiful blue eyes. But Noah’s talents go far beyond an impressive voice. This young father’s unique country spark has made him a fan favorite on the 20th season of “American Idol.” For his Top 14 Performance, Noah chose “Nobody to Blame” by Chris Stapleton. Despite his dedication to perfecting his performance, his mentor, Gabby Barrett, felt like something was missing. The problem? He wasn’t feeling the song.
MUSIC
Daily Mail

Carrie Underwood delivers heartfelt tribute to Naomi Judd during concert performance hours after her passing: 'Country music lost a true legend... sing with the angels, Naomi'

Carrie Underwood is among the country music fans paying tribute to Naomi Judd following her sudden death at the age of 76 on Saturday, April 30. During her concert at the Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California, just hours after the tragic news of Judd's passing broke, Underwood asked fans to honor loved ones who they've lost along the path of life, People reported.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

459K+
Followers
49K+
Post
163M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy