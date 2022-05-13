ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Africa

The most-debated dish in West Africa

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

While in Ghana, Carlton McCoy sampled some jollof rice. This dish continues to...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Parents Magazine

The Black Family's Travel Guide for the Continent of Africa

As travel becomes more accessible, Black families are creating plans to get out and experience the world like never before. Cultural experiences have been the main reason that Black families have prioritized travel on their list of activities. And since the Year of Return to Ghana back in 2019, which commemorated the 400th anniversary of the first set of enslaved ancestors to set foot in the state of Virginia, more Black families are focusing on travel to the continent of Africa.
TRAVEL
PopCrush

Sharon Osbourne Calls Out Cancel Culture Hypocrisy: ‘If Hitler Were Alive Today, They Would Give Him a TV Show’

Last month it was revealed that Sharon Osbourne would be returning to television, partnered with Piers Morgan on a new U.K. series named The Talk. This comes nearly a year after Osbourne was suspended and eventually exited the U.S. talk show The Talk after expressing her support for Morgan in an intense discussion over race with co-host Sheryl Underwood. Now, in a new interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times, Osbourne reveals how cancel culture impacted her as she eventually parted ways with her longtime daytime talk series amidst public backlash.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Africa
ARTnews

Workers in Spain Discover Ancient Phoenician Necropolis During Water Supply Upgrade

Click here to read the full article. A group of workers in Andalusia, an autonomous region in Spain, happened upon a surprising discovery while they were performing upkeep on water supplies: an ancient necropolis that could date back as far as the 5th century BCE. The Guardian reports that the necropolis may have once been used by the Phoenicians, who spread their roots across the eastern portion of the Mediterranean. The necropolis was discovered in Osuna, a town primarily known to those outside Spain for acting as a location for the TV series Game of Thrones. Osuna is also host to a...
EUROPE
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
Country
Ghana
Place
Africa
sciencealert.com

Giant 'Death Shadow' Dinosaur Found in Argentina Is Largest Megaraptor on Record

Argentine paleontologists have announced the discovery of an apex-predator dinosaur that measured three stories from nose to tail and eviscerated its prey with sharp, curved claws. The six-ton giant, the largest megaraptor unearthed to date, fed on smaller dinosaurs that it ripped to shreds with its talons before digging into...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Why African scientists are studying the genes of African species, and how they do it

DNA is the blueprint of life. All the information that an organism needs to survive, reproduce, adapt to environments or survive a disease is in its DNA. That's why genomics—studying DNA and genes—is so important. It involves sequencing species' parts or the entire genome. This is a scientific method to determine an organism's DNA by breaking these components into fragments and determining their compositions or sequences. The fragments are then aligned and merged to reconstruct the original sequence.
SCIENCE
yankodesign.com

Fauna series shows three almost-extinct species in Latin America

There are a lot of endangered species in our world right now, whether they’re flora or fauna. Some of these we’re already familiar with due to various campaigns from ecological organizations. But there are a lot that we may not know are already on the endangered list or we don’t even know they actually exist. Products that bring awareness to these and that are made from eco-friendly materials are always welcome to bring awareness and also to hopefully convince people to change some of their eco-harming habits.
ENTERTAINMENT
Nature.com

Genetic identification and diversity of stocks of the African bonytongue, Heterotis niloticus (Osteoglossiformes: Arapaiminae), in Nigeria, West Africa

Inland fisheries are an important source of protein and income for people in Africa. Their sustainable management can greatly benefit from identification of regional genetic stocks and characterization of their genetic diversity, but such information is lacking for most African freshwater fisheries. The African bonytongue, Heterotis niloticus, is an important component of inland fisheries in West Africa. Nigeria has the largest fishery for African bonytongues, representing"‰~"‰86% of the global total. Recent declines in yields at some Nigerian locations, however, suggest current levels of exploitation may be unsustainable. Habitat degradation also may be impacting some stocks. Despite its commercial and nutritional importance, the African bonytongue has been the subject of scant genetic research to support management. We examined patterns of genetic diversity in natural populations of H. niloticus at four locations in Nigeria, including Kainji Lake, a reservoir on the Niger River in north-central Nigeria, and three southern localities (Ethiope River, Igbokoda River, and Epe Lagoon), as well fish from the OuÃ©mÃ© River delta near Porto Novo, Benin. Eighty-five specimens were genotyped for nine microsatellite-loci. Genetic diversity estimates were highest at Kainji Lake, and substantially lower at southern localities. High levels of genetic differentiation were detected between samples from Kainji Lake and those from southern localities. Low, yet significant FST values were observed among samples from southern Nigerian localities that were more differentiated from the sample from nearby coastal Benin. We thus recommend that African bonytongues from the five locations be considered distinct genetic stocks and managed accordingly.
SCIENCE
travelnoire.com

Get To Know: 11 Interesting Facts About Djibouti

There is so much to love and learn about Africa and to help you along, we focused on 11 interesting facts about Djibouti. Surrounded by Somalia, Ethiopia and Eritrea, Djibouti is a smaller, less explored country on the coast. This East African country has a lot of little-known fun facts -we’re sharing these interesting facts about Djibouti right here.
CHINA
24/7 Wall St.

The 15 Longest Sieges in Military History

As long as there has been warfare, there have been sieges. The roll call of places known for protracted struggles that caused misery and sorrow is long. Here are a few: Carthage, Xiangyang, Tenochtitlan, Vienna, Vicksburg, and Leningrad.  While those cities take their place among the most famous sieges of all time, they are not […]
MILITARY
Phys.org

World's tallest building engulfed as Mideast sandstorms hit UAE

The world's tallest building disappeared behind a grey layer of dust on Wednesday as sandstorms that have swept the Middle East hit the United Arab Emirates, prompting weather and traffic warnings. The 828-metre (2,716 ft, 6ins) Burj Khalifa, which towers over Dubai and is usually visible across the busy financial...
ENVIRONMENT
Indy100

What being beautiful means in 25 countries around the world

Across the world, our ideas of what makes someone "beautiful" vary immensely.If you ever needed proof that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, look no further than this one collection of photographs.Journalist Esther Honig asked Photoshop editors around the world to edit her face according to the beauty standards of their country, and the results are very revealing.Esther told Buzzfeed her project, Before & After, “made her shriek,” when she saw the finished looks.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere is the original photo Esther sent to the experts:Here are the finished, Photoshopped images:ArgentinaIn accordance with this...
BEAUTY & FASHION
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
151K+
Post
806M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy