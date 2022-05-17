ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

I’m a Real Housewives casting director – here’s how I find the best stars for new seasons

By Sophia Caraballo Pineiro
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0py1Rm_0fh0dNJI00

ONE of the most successful franchises in the Bravo universe is the Real Housewives. In fact, there is a total of 11 in the United States and 21 international ones.

But how exactly do these women end up in front of the cameras if they aren't already in the limelight? A casting director has revealed exactly how.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Enykd_0fh0dNJI00
A casting director has revealed how they pick Housewives for the different Bravo franchises Credit: Peacock
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H2L8L_0fh0dNJI00
Bravo boss Andy Cohen is included in the process Credit: Getty

When looking to hire for new shows and new seasons, casting directors will first look for women with whom the cast already has a genuine and authentic connection, according to Pamela Gimenez, VP Of Current Production on Real Housewives of Miami.

RHOM recently came back after an eight-year hiatus.

With this show specifically, they brought back some of the original cast – Alexia Echevarria, Lisa Hochstein, Larsa Pippen, Adriana, and Marysol Patton – but they also introduced fans to new faces to show that Miami, like the show, had evolved.

That's how they brought in Guerdy Abraira, Julia Lemigova, and Dr. Nicole Martin, as well as Kiki Barth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nFp4m_0fh0dNJI00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2imInK_0fh0dNJI00

But how were they cast?

Gimenez told Bravo.com that they "were very open to options."

"It was just looking at it globally, seeing, OK, what could we do? What is really going on? Who are really friends?

"I mean, the thing with Housewives is it needs to be organic and authentic. So Alexia’s been down there, and she’s still maintained those relationships with, you know, Marysol, Adriana, and Lisa.

"So that was kind of a given," Gimenez explained.

"But also, like, what are you doing in your life? Right, what are your entrepreneurship, parenting, you know, universal themes that are very, very relatable to the fans. Raising kids, getting married, opening businesses. Those are the things that anyone can relate to.

"And I think we wanted to make sure that there was a nostalgia factor."

But in a more global sense for the franchise, every hopeful Housewife must audition.

From that, casting directors, including Bravo boss Andy Cohen, will narrow down the list based on an on-camera interview.

After that, they will do a home shoot.

Network producer Ryan Flynn said, per Bustle, they ask "What does a day in the life look like for our top choices?

"You know [we] meet husbands, meet kids, meet friends ... you know what does that life look like?"

As for what they look for in a Housewife, Cohen revealed previously: "Someone who is willing to be open, live their life fully in front of the camera, someone with a point of view, someone hopefully who's got a sense of humor or at least is funny or humorous, or different in some way."

Cohen also added that it's important that a cast member is someone who "you know will have something to say.

"[They] won't be run over and will open their lives up to the camera and share something we haven't seen."

But your job isn't over if you're hired. Your livelihood in the franchise also depends on you delivering entertaining television, which is why every episode is filled with tons of drama.

In fact, it was previously reported that Teddi Mellencamp, who was on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for three years, was rumored to have been fired for "being boring."

A source close to Bravo's production team revealed to the Daily Mail: "The network has not been impressed with her performance on the show.

"They considered cutting her last season but gave her one last chance."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ts9Sj_0fh0dNJI00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZmJ7r_0fh0dNJI00

The insider added: "She is boring and stale and does not offer anything to the franchise with her robotic and staged delivery when interacting with the other cast members.

"The issue is, the other cast members don’t particularly like her and beyond Kyle [Richards], no one is friends with her."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eTHiW_0fh0dNJI00
Housewives have to send in audition tapes and go through several rounds before being picked Credit: Getty Images - Getty

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

When does Bling Empire season 3 start?

BLING Empire's Season 2 premiered on May 13, 2022, and has left fans wondering if another season is yet to come. Let's take a look at what we know so far about the popular Netflix drama series. When does Bling Empire season 3 start?. Although the mega streaming service has...
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Audio Revealed: Johnny Depp Told Amber Heard 'It's Going To Be A Bloodbath' If He Didn't Walk Away From Their Marriage

More and more is coming out about Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's tumultuous marriage. In audio clips that were heard during the Monday, April 25, cross examination, some of their conversation from couples therapy was heard — and it wasn't pretty. “Walking away is necessary — is necessary, especially between you and I. It is of utmost importance, because the next move, if I don’t walk away — or just go out for a little while — it’s just going to be a bloodbath,” Depp said in the recordings. “It’s just not worth it.”Heard responded that she just wanted the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Cohen
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

After More Than Four Decades in Soaps, Days of Our Lives’ John Aniston Finally Gets What He Deserves

Playing bad has been very, very good for the actor. It took 42 years of working in soaps for John Aniston (Victor, Days of Our Lives) to get his first Daytime Emmy nomination back in 2017. And although he wound up losing to Steve Burton — who at the time was playing Dylan on The Young and the Restless — we’re thrilled to announce that this year, Aniston is 100 percent guaranteed to walk away a winner. Why? Because the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences has announced that during the live ceremony held on June 24, Aniston will be the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Real Housewives#Rhom
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
435K+
Followers
25K+
Post
144M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy