U.K.

The Queen leaves Royal fans shocked as she makes unexpected stop before FINALLY opening the Elizabeth line

By Alex Winter, Matt Wilkinson
 2 days ago

THE Queen topped up her Oyster card and bought a Tube ticket during a surprise appearance to the London Underground this morning.

Her Majesty beamed as she joined her youngest son Edward for the opening of the new Elizabeth line at Paddington Station.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WzZrE_0fh0dMQZ00
The Queen visited the London Underground this morning to officially open a new Tube line named in her honour Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=046sIO_0fh0dMQZ00
She carried a walking aid and wore bright springtime yellow as she marked the completion of the Crossrail project with a special trip to London Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nf7DB_0fh0dMQZ00
The monarch, who beamed as she stood beside youngest son Edward, looked cheerful and spry Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E0lVv_0fh0dMQZ00
She bought the line's first ever ticket with her Oyster card Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27ePv6_0fh0dMQZ00
Boris Johnson and Sadiq Khan also visited Paddington this morning for the celebrations Credit: PA

It had been believed the Earl of Wessex would be the only member of the family to mark the occasion this morning.

But royal fans will be delighted to learn the monarch looked particularly spry and cheerful as she joined Edward for the very special event.

She wore springtime yellow, donning a Stewart Parvin double-wool crepe coat and a matching hat by Rachel Trevor-Morgan.

She also carried a walking aid.

During the visit, she bought the very first ticket for the line using a commemorative Oyster card.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xan6C_0fh0dMQZ00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AGUta_0fh0dMQZ00

Edward then went to the tracks to learn about the design of the new station.

The visit ended with the prince boarding a train to Tottenham Court Road before returning to Paddington.

He spent the second half of his trip chatting with driver Carinne Spinola.

Boris Johnson, London mayor Sadiq Khan and Transport Secretary Grant Shapps also visited the station to celebrate.

The PM said this morning: "We're all incredibly touched and moved and grateful to Her Majesty for coming to open the Elizabeth line today.

"It was fantastic to see her."

The royal's appearance in the capital this morning comes just two days after she got her Jubilee celebrations off to a flying start.

The 96-year-old, who has suffered with mobility problems recently, looked very well as she got out of a Range Rover unaided before walking the red carpet at Windsor Castle.

She was hailed by screen idol Tom Cruise, 59, who said at the star-studded TV event: “What she has accomplished has been historic.”

Dame Helen Mirren, who played Her Majesty in 2006 film The Queen, Billions actor Damian Lewis, Bridgerton’s Adjoa Andoh and TV gardener Alan Titchmarsh were also at the star-studded event.

But the Queen looked unimpressed as Dame Helen delivered a speech as Elizabeth I.

And she had a cheeky response when Omid Djalili made a crack about her decision to pull out of the State Opening of Parliament.

The head of state appeared far more moved when her 18-year-old granddaughter Lady Louise drove Prince Philip’s carriage around the arena for the finale of the Royal Windsor Horse Show.

Her eyes glistened with tears as she watched the procession.

The show was a favourite for her late husband, who died last year at the age of 99.

The day before the Queen made her surprise appearance at Paddington Station to open the new Elizabeth Line she received a special gift from the President of Azerbaijan.

The Queen was presented with a rare Karabakh horse in the courtyard of Windsor Castle by representatives of the Equestrian Federation of Azerbaijan on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev, after his country was invited to perform at the recent Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The Queen described the gift as a "very kind, very generous" gesture.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11GouN_0fh0dMQZ00
Her Majesty walked alongside Edward as she was given a tour Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mzwQW_0fh0dMQZ00
She unveiled a plaque as she marked the official opening of the line Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XQURE_0fh0dMQZ00
Edward waved at the crowds during the visit this morning Credit: PA

Comments / 0

