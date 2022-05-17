ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decoding Amber Heard: Eyes Closed WHILE ON WITNESS STAND Prove She’s Lying, According To Top Body Language Expert — Who Likens Star To Cold-Blooded Killers Scott Peterson, Chris Watts & Ted Bundy

By OK! Staff
 3 days ago
This week, all eyes have been on Amber Heard as she has taken the stand against her ex Johnny Depp . Now, body language expert Janine Driver is decoding the actress, especially since her eyes were shut while in the courtroom — a sign that she could be lying about certain incidents.

"First of all, we see a five-second eye close. She does this five-second eye close — this is instrumental with detecting deception. We had Chris Watts , murdered his pregnant wife, Shanann , and his two young daughters, Celeste and Bella . He did a 1.5-second eye close. If I asked everyone at home watching to close your eyes for 1.5 seconds while listening or talking, you will see how dramatic it is," Driver said on Court TV. "Amber does this for five seconds. Scott Peterson murdered his wife — pregnant, also, two-second eye close."

She continued, "Then we have nine-seconds Ted Bundy , so she is between a Scott Peterson and a Ted Bundy here. This is indicative of people — I say this as a screensaver on your cell phone. That screensaver comes up so you don't see my private information that I don't want you to have access to. She is telling us she doesn't want us to have access to it, number one. Number two, she uses minimizing language. Amber says, 'I could never hurt Johnny.' That is future tense — not I didn't hurt him and hurt instead of ... the question was not about hurting, it was about what? Abuse. This is about domestic violence. Jerry Sandusky said, 'I didn't do these things' instead of saying, 'I didn't molest these kids.' R. Kelly said, 'Quit playing, I didn't do this stuff.' When people are lying, I want you to understand, they use minimizing language. This stuff or hurt, I could never hurt Johnny instead of abuse Johnny — guess why this is significant. Because Johnny Depp said on the stand, what? People are saying I am a wife beater. He uses the language, it is unlikely that a truthful person would use wife beater. Get Johnny in the stand, giving us what is indicative of a truthful person. We've got Amber doing the opposite."

JOHNNY DEPP CHUCKLES WHEN PHOTO OF AMBER HEARD'S BRUISED FACE IS SHOWN TO JURY

The former flames have been duking it out in court for the past few weeks, and on Monday, May 16, the blonde beauty denied she is bipolar or has an eating disorder .

In 2018, Heard wrote an op-ed in which she claimed she was a victim of abuse. Though she didn't name Depp, he sued her for defamation, but she countersued.

