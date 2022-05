The Marysville Strawberry Festival Board would like to offer their condolences to the Harv Jubie family in the passing of Harv recently. Harv was a very big part of the Marysville community and the Strawberry Festival, always supporting the different activities and the parade. Harv was the one who first got the Trike Race started and we are happy to bring it back again this year.

