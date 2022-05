Edmonds-Woodway defeated Gig Harbor 2-1 (8 innings) Jack Beers hit a sacrifice fly to center field that scored Grant Oliver as the Warriors advanced to the state baseball tournament round of 16 with a thrilling walk-off win at home over Gig Harbor in the state play-in game. Jacob Gabler pitched the first seven innings for Edmonds-Woodway, allowing just one run, which was unearned, plus three hits and one walk. He also struck out 14 batters. In addition, Gabler scored the only other Edmonds-Woodway run of the game in the first inning. Jonah Bower pitched the final inning of the game for the Warriors, allowing only a walk.

EDMONDS, WA ・ 22 HOURS AGO