Seminole County, FL

New Chipotle with drive-thru pick-up lane opens in Seminole County

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com
 3 days ago
CASSELBERRY, Fla. — Starting Tuesday, you can get your Chipotle fix without ever leaving your car.

The chain’s new location in Casselberry will feature a “Chipotlane” where customers can pick up their digital orders through a drive-thru lane.

The restaurant is located at 1389 State Road 436 and is open from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Two Chipotle locations in Osceola County already offer the “Chipotlane” service, including one in Kissimmee and one in Poinciana. The location near East Colonial and Rouse Road in east Orange County also offers the service.

