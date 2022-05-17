ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

New preliminary congressional district map released

By Amal Tlaige
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( WTEN ) — A new congressional redistricting map was drafted on Monday. This comes after a Steuben County judge ruled that the states originally submitted maps were unconstitutional.

The court appointed Special Master Jonathan Cervas, published a new preliminary drafted map. Steven Romalewski, the Director of CUNY Mapping Service, says the maps put forth by Cervas are strikingly different from the originally submitted ones.

Redistricting hearing held in Steuben County

He says it’s also different from the maps that have been used for the past decade and deviates from what stakeholders like Common Cause and Empire Center offered as a plan. Romalewski noted how the maps would affect the capital region and lines in New York City.

“Map that he proposed today will include the tri-county area in its entirety although I think it cuts off Saratoga County, I think it splits that in half. Also a number of districts in NYC are very different from the current lines and the lines that were approved by the legislature and the governor,” he said.

NYS Court of Appeals takes up redistricting case

When asked why Romalewski thought the maps were drawn the way they were he said, “What the Special Master’s reasoning was for the very different districts, we’ll see, he didn’t publish anything yet.”

In a statement, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, who represents District 21 said: “I look forward to running for re-election in NY-21 where I have been honored and humbled to earn historic support every election cycle! I will always work my very hardest to deliver real results for the hardworking families in Upstate New York and the North Country.”

Appellate Division hearing arguments over NYS redistricting maps

There is still an opportunity for public comment about these maps until Wednesday May 18th, but the maps will be finalized on Friday.

