Davante Adams turned down a bigger deal from the Packers to force his way to Raiders

The Green Bay Packers sent shock waves through the NFL when they traded up in the first round to draft Jordan Love back in 2020. Many fans despised the pick and, unfortunately, have treated Jordan Love with contempt as if he chose to get drafted by Green Bay. The decision to draft Love was, of course, that of the Packers front office (not Jordan Love’s) and it followed what had been a couple of down years for aging quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Love, the supposed Quarterback of the Future, walked into a situation that few would want. Rodgers, for his part, went on to win the NFL MVP Award in each of the past two seasons. Now, as Jordan Love enters his third year in the league, his future with the team that drafted him is in doubt.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO