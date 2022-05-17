ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Davante Adams turned down a bigger deal from the Packers to force his way to Raiders

By John Buhler
FanSided
FanSided
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavante Adams took less money to go to the Las Vegas Raiders because he did not want to play for the Green Bay Packers anymore. All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams was willing to take less money to go to the Las Vegas Raiders because he simply did not want to play...

fansided.com

Comments / 3

Related
The Spun

Troy Aikman Says 1 Quarterback Is Facing 'Last' Opportunity

Carson Wentz will get another fresh start in Washington after just one season with the Indianapolis Colts. Troy Aikman doesn't think the 29-year-old quarterback will get another chance if he falters with the Commanders. ESPN's new Monday Night Football broadcaster gave the former No. 2 pick a foreboding warning during...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Look: Packers Fans Are Furious With NFL Network List

The NFL Network's got the cheeseheads in Wisconsin pretty upset with this one. In a list of the top five quarterbacks in the NFL (in the last two minutes), according to Michael Robinson, Packers QB Aaron Rodgers didn't make the cut. "Did Aaron Rodgers die??" asked Packers podcaster Peter Bukowski.
WISCONSIN STATE
Yardbarker

Jordan Love’s Future With Packers Up in the Air

The Green Bay Packers sent shock waves through the NFL when they traded up in the first round to draft Jordan Love back in 2020. Many fans despised the pick and, unfortunately, have treated Jordan Love with contempt as if he chose to get drafted by Green Bay. The decision to draft Love was, of course, that of the Packers front office (not Jordan Love’s) and it followed what had been a couple of down years for aging quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Love, the supposed Quarterback of the Future, walked into a situation that few would want. Rodgers, for his part, went on to win the NFL MVP Award in each of the past two seasons. Now, as Jordan Love enters his third year in the league, his future with the team that drafted him is in doubt.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Green Bay, WI
Sports
City
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Wisconsin Football
Yardbarker

David Carr Has Insulting Prediction for the Packers 2022 Record

The Green Bay Packers have had quite the offseason. Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling will each be playing for different teams in 2022. The Packers addressed their sudden need at wide receiver by signing Sammy Watkins in free agency. Additionally, they drafted three wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft. What is even better, though, is that the team re-signed De’Vondre Campbell and Rasul Douglas. Preston Smith and Jaire Alexander were given long-term extensions. Alexander’s, by the way, is the richest deal for a cornerback in NFL history. Despite all these moves, David Carr had quite the insulting prediction concerning their 2022 record.
GREEN BAY, WI
Reuters

Exclusive: Former NFL quarterback Vick coming out of retirement

May 20 (Reuters) - Michael Vick, the once-dynamic NFL quarterback whose involvement in a dogfighting ring halted a breathtaking career in its prime, has agreed to come out of retirement to join startup league Fan Controlled Football, a source told Reuters on Friday. Vick, a former first overall draft pick...
NFL
Yardbarker

Za’Darius Smith Has Strong Words for Aaron Rodgers Regarding Week One

Za’Darius Smith has not shied away when talking about the Packers since the day he signed with the Minnesota Vikings. Za’Darius Smith has spent the last three seasons with the Packers, and first four before that in Baltimore. In fact, Smith almost resigned with Baltimore before backing out and signing with Minnesota.
GREEN BAY, WI
FlurrySports

Packers Compare Practice Squad WR to Davante Adams

This offseason saw the Green Bay Packers part ways with both Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, leaving the wide receiver room looking a bit empty. After passing on the more NFL-ready prospects in the NFL Draft and signing the often-injured Sammy Watkins, there are many question marks regarding the Packers wide receiver corps. However, in a recent interview, Packers receiver Juwann Winfree says there isn't anything to worry about, in a unique way.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Derek Carr
Person
Aaron Rodgers
CBS Sports

Joe Burrow says Browns had to take a chance on Deshaun Watson, believes Baker Mayfield will 'land on his feet'

It's been a whirlwind of a calendar year for Baker Mayfield. This time last offseason, he was coming off of a 2020 campaign where he helped lead the Browns to the playoffs and advance to the divisional round. Fast forward through the 2021 season, during which Cleveland went under .500 and was on the outside looking in on the playoffs, and Mayfield is now on the outs with the Browns after the team pulled off a blockbuster trade to land Deshaun Watson in a deal with the Houston Texans.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Three Players the Packers Should Extend Next

The Green Bay Packers made headlines again this week. This time, it was because they offered Jaire Alexander the richest contract for a cornerback in NFL history. With his four-year $84 million inked, Alexander joins Aaron Rodgers and David Bakhtiari as Packers players who are the highest paid players at their position. With the best cornerback in the game locked up, the Packers can now focus on other talented players they need to extend. There is no shortage of players like this on the roster, but these three players need to be a top priority.
GREEN BAY, WI
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Devanne Villarreal, the Wife of Las Vegas Raiders WR Davante Adams

Davante Adams is mourning the loss of his cousin in a tragic shooting. Only a month ago, the family celebrated the arrival of their youngest bundle of joy. The attention is not only on the WR’s family but also on Davante Adams’ wife. With the former Packers player signing with the Las Vegas Raiders this year, Raiders fans want to know more about Devanne Villarreal. They have been together long before he was an NFL pro and #TheAdamsFamily has their social media followers in awe throughout Adams’ career. We reveal more about their relationship in this Devanne Villarreal wiki.
NFL
Yardbarker

Packers Adapting to Life Without Adams

Jason Vrable had a message to his Green Bay Packers receivers, an unheralded group that must somehow replace the production provided by All-Pro Davante Adams. “I talked to the guys,” Vrable said on Thursday. “I said, ‘Look at all the balls that went to ‘Tae.’ I talked to them, I said, ‘Look at the opportunity that is ahead of you. 12’s a Hall of Famer. He’s throwing the ball to somebody. We play three guys a lot of times and I’m like, ‘There’s three No. 1 spots, so who’s going to take it?’”
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders#The Green Bay Packers
FanSided

Packers: 3 post-June 1 cut candidates that look expendable

In the wake of the 2022 NFL Draft, these Green Bay Packers veterans could be in very real danger of being cut this offseason. It’s been quite the offseason for the Green Bay Packers, one of ups and downs, to be sure. Aaron Rodgers elected to return, much to the surprise of many, but the team also traded away stalwart wide receiver Davante Adams to the Raiders.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Packers Were Asked About The Sammy Watkins Signing

Earlier this offseason, the Green Bay Packers traded away star wide receiver Davante Adams. The team also saw fellow wideout Marques Valdez-Scantling leave in free agency. Sitting without two of the team's top wide receivers, the Packers decided to sign veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins. Packers receivers coach/passing game coordinator...
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
FanSided

Vikings: 3 veterans on the roster bubble after rookie minicamp

The Minnesota Vikings are looking at improving as they go forward. What moves can Minnesota make with its roster to help make that happen?. With a new head coach and a new vision for this franchise’s future, the Minnesota Vikings might be making some fairly significant changes here in the relatively near future. NFL franchises regularly shake up their rosters and move on from players in search of better fits for their team.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FanSided

FanSided

254K+
Followers
478K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy