WV man pleads to ‘Sex Tourism’ with teen in the Philippines

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Harrison County man is facing up to 30 years in federal prison for traveling to the Philippines to have sex with a minor, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Douglas Law, 60 of Spelter, pleaded guilty to one count of “Sex Tourism.” Law admitted to traveling to the Philippines to engage in sexual contact with a child. During the plea hearing, an agent testified that Law made at least 10 trips to the Philippines from 2014 to 2019.

During a May 2019 trip, Law was introduced to a 14-year-old girl who he engaged in sexual intercourse with, in a hotel room. Law corresponded extensively with the girl on social media from his home in West Virginia. He would send money in exchange for sexually explicit video and pictures.

Law faces up to 30 years behind bars and fine of up to $250,000.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security investigated the case against Law.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Aloi presided over the plea hearing.

