Seattle, WA

First Copper River salmon of season arrives in Seattle

By FOX 13 News Staff
q13fox.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE - Alaska’s Copper River salmon season has started and the first shipment arrived at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Tuesday morning. Every season, Alaska Airlines...

www.q13fox.com

q13fox.com

WDFW: Invasive green crabs found in Hood Canal, 'furthest south' they have been detected

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Invasive European green crabs first detected on the Washington coast have now been found as far inland as Hood Canal, officials say. The invasive species were first found in Puget Sound in 2016, prompting the Washington Sea Grant and State Fish & Wildlife to extensively monitor the population. Most recently, the Lummi Nation declared a disaster in November, when green crabs swarmed the Lummi Sea Pond. The tribe removed 70,000 crabs over the course of several months.
ANIMALS
SouthSoundTalk

Enjoy Elegant Waterfront Dining at These South Sound Restaurants

From mountain views to the glistening waves of the sound, there are majestic sights to take in across the South Sound. Combine a fantastic meal with mesmerizing vistas and enjoy elegant waterfront dining at these South Sound restaurants. Whether you are looking for a fabulous Sunday brunch or a new...
TACOMA, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Tour a rare Boeing B-29 bomber in Seattle this weekend

The Museum of Flight at Boeing Field is playing host this weekend to one of the rarest aircraft in the world: an airworthy World War II Boeing B-29 bomber. B-29s were an engineering and technological marvel designed by Boeing in Seattle, and then built at Boeing plants in Renton, Wash., and Wichita, Kansas (as well as by other manufacturers in Omaha, Nebraska and Atlanta, Georgia). While nearly 4,000 were built, only two remain airworthy, including “Doc,” which was rescued from the Mojave Desert and restored by a non-profit group based in Wichita.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Copper River Salmon is back with its most inflated price yet

The first shipment of Alaska’s Copper River salmon arrived at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport Tuesday morning, marking the start of the season for the popular fish. Tuesday’s shipment was the first of many this year. Three to four of these flights will touch down daily through the season, according to Adam Drouhard, Alaska Airlines’ Managing Director of Cargo.
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Six hidden gems to explore in Seattle - 2022's BNWE

SEATTLE — Seattle is the winner of Best Urban Getaway in 2022's Best Northwest Escapes viewer poll. In the heart of Pike Place Market, right behind the popular fish market — you'll find an urban escape. The Pike Place Secret Garden is a 2,000 square foot community space that immerses you in nature and in goodwill. Nearly 500 herbs and vegetables are donated each year to the Pike Place Senior Center and Foodbank and there are plenty of places to sit and enjoy views of Puget Sound.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Inslee drops COVID-19 vaccine requirement for outdoor contractors, volunteers, wildland firefighters

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Washington Governor Jay Inslee on Friday dropped the vaccine requirement for outdoor contractors and volunteers - just ahead of wildfire season. Inslee said workers who perform exterior maintenance, landscape contractors, those working outdoor constructions sites, and contractors who fight wildfires are no longer required to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
WASHINGTON STATE
washingtonbeerblog.com

Opportunity for the right brewery at Tumwater’s Craft District

The Craft District is an emerging commercial development located in the shadow of the old Olympia Brewing Company facility in Tumwater, Washington. It is situated between the Deschutes River, Capitol Boulevard, and Interstate 5. Working in conjunction with the City of Tumwater, The Craft District is creating a unique purpose-built development that focuses on providing “all things Craft.” That includes an opportunity for a craft brewery.
TUMWATER, WA
q13fox.com

More sunshine and warmer temperatures ahead

Seattle - Lingering showers will taper off Thursday afternoon, leaving a mix of clouds and sunshine the rest of the day. Even though this afternoon will be drier, it will still be cool with highs only making it into the upper 50s. Starting Friday, the Puget Sound area will begin...
ENVIRONMENT
KIRO 7 Seattle

Windstorm cuts power to thousands around Puget Sound

Winds blowing through the Pacific Northwest on Wednesday caused trees to fall onto power lines and created havoc with traffic. As of 10:47 p.m., 5,420 customers were without power, according to Puget Sound Energy. Affected areas included Greenwater, Pleasant Hill, Factoria and Redmond. By early Thursday morning, PSE only reported 784 customers without power.
SEATTLE, WA
VOICE of the Valley

WHEN COAL WAS KING: Elliott Farm Home and Outbuildings

Last week’s column painted a picture of the lower Cedar River valley in 1921, when dairy farms operated near the intersection of SR 169 and 140th Way S.E., just east of Renton. A century ago, cows still grazed on hundreds of acres of pastureland where tract homes, condominiums, a mobile home park, and the Maplewood Golf Course now sit. The most modern and successful of the dairies was owned by Robert James Elliott who immigrated from a farm where he was raised in Ontario, Canada.
RENTON, WA
The Stranger

Slog PM: Tacoma Park Goes Carless, Tower in Dying Seattle Sells for $730 million, A Door Seen on Mars

A headline that is filled with nothing but good news: "One of Tacoma’s most popular drives to close to cars forever." This is the Five Mile Drive on Point Defiance. The reason the park has been liberated from the most awful mode of transportation ever is that the roads in the park just can’t support their shit any more. Tacoma News Tribune: "The decision to permanently close the outer loop of Five Mile Drive to vehicles was made after a geotechnical assessment earlier this year identified 'ongoing erosion and slope instability impacting the bluff.'" How wonderful. The pedestrians and bikes. And the trees, the smell of the trees, and the smell of the surrounding sea. No revving, honking, fuming. You got it, you got it.
SEATTLE, WA

