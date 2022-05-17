First Copper River salmon of season arrives in Seattle

The Museum of Flight at Boeing Field is playing host this weekend to one of the rarest aircraft in the world: an airworthy World War II Boeing B-29 bomber. B-29s were an engineering and technological marvel designed by Boeing in Seattle, and then built at Boeing plants in Renton, Wash., and Wichita, Kansas (as well as by other manufacturers in Omaha, Nebraska and Atlanta, Georgia). While nearly 4,000 were built, only two remain airworthy, including “Doc,” which was rescued from the Mojave Desert and restored by a non-profit group based in Wichita.
Comments / 0