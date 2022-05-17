ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christie acquires Brass Roots Technologies, expanding its engineering capabilities

By IPM News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristie announced its acquisition of assets from Brass Roots Technologies LLC, an Allen, Texas-based technology innovation company specializing in consulting and the engineering design of advanced optics and electronics for high-performance display and imaging systems. All current employees of Brass Roots Technologies have transferred to Christie and the operations will remain...

