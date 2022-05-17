ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandwich, MA

Sandwich rescuers respond to swimmer in distress at Town Neck Beach

capecod.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANDWICH – Sandwich rescuers responded to Town Neck Beach late Tuesday morning after reports of a swimmer in distress. The victim was reportedly able to get ashore....

www.capecod.com

capecod.com

Fire causes extensive damage to house in Dennis

DENNIS – Firefighters from Dennis and Yarmouth were called to a house fire in Dennis about 1:45 PM Friday. Heavy fire was showing from one room of the house at 34 Village Green. All occupants were reported to have escaped safely. The fire extended into the attic prompting additional mutual aid from Brewster and Barnstable to respond to the scene.
DENNIS, MA
capecod.com

Section of Route 28 at Hyannis/Yarmouth town line closed due to suspicious package

HYANNIS – A section of Route 28 between Main Street and Yarmouth was closed sometime after 6:30 PM Friday evening due to police activity. The area around the GOL Supermarket was also evacuated. Barnstable Police confirmed to Cape Wide News that a suspicious package was discovered in the area and they were waiting for the Mass State Police Bomb Squad to arrive and assess the situation. About 9:30 PM, the “all clear” was given and Route 28 was reopened to all traffic.
YARMOUTH, MA
whdh.com

Flames damage 2 Brockton homes

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire broke out inside a home in Brockton Friday afternoon and quickly spread to a neighboring house. SKY7 HD flew over the scene on Tina Avenue where heavy smoke and flames could be seen shooting out of the roof of one of the homes. No...
BROCKTON, MA
capecod.com

Police, NPS rangers investigating single car crash on Race Point Road in Provincetown

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police and National Park Service Rangers are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Provincetown Thursday evening. The crash happened about 10 PM on Race Point Road between Beech Forest and the Visitor Center. It appeared the vehicle struck a tree causing the air bags to deploy. Two people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. Further details were not immediately available.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
capecod.com

3 hospitalized, hotel evaluated after Hazardous Materials incident in Yarmouth

WEST YARMOUTH – The Hampton Inn on Route 28 in Yarmouth was evacuated sometime after 10 AM. Yarmouth Firefighters were called to the hotel after reports of a person not feeling well. Officials say pool chemicals reacted causing the issue. As a precaution, the hotel was evacuated for a time. Two civilians went to Cape Cod Hospital on their own. A third civilian and a hotel employee were transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. The incident was determined to be contained to the pool area.
YARMOUTH, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Fire breaks out at Smolak Farms overnight

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — A massive fire broke out at Smolak Farms in North Andover early Friday morning. Crews from multiple fire departments, including Methuen and Andover, responded to South Bradford Street to battle the blaze. No injuries were reported. It is unclear if any animals were injured in...
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
capecod.com

Crash snarls traffic before Sagamore Bridge

BOURNE – A three-vehicle crash on Route 6 about 9 AM snarled the morning commute approaching the Sagamore Bridge. No serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
capecod.com

Firefighters extricate victim after three-vehicle crash in Dennis

DENNIS – Firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to free a victim following a three-vehicle crash in Dennis about 3:30 PM Thursday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of Trotting Park Road and Lower County Road. At least two people were transported by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital. Motorists were urged to seek alternate routes. The crash is under investigation by Dennis Police.
DENNIS, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescuers#Cape Cod#Swimmer#Traffic Accident#Town Neck Beach#Cape Wide News
capecod.com

Brewster Fire/Rescue responds to motor vehicle crash late Wednesday evening

BREWSTER – On Wednesday at 10:46 PM, Brewster Fire/Rescue was dispatched to a motor vehicle collision on Slough Road in the vicinity of Derby Lane. On arrival units found a single car that had left the roadway and struck a tree in the adjacent woods. The two occupants of the vehicle had self extricated prior to FD arrival. Both were evaluated and transported to Cape Cod Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Brewster Fire would like to thank the Dennis Fire Department for responding on the request for a mutual aid ambulance. The crash remains under investigation by the Brewster Police Department.
BREWSTER, MA
capecod.com

Five Arrested with two firearms and 679 grams of Cocaine in early morning drug raids

HYANNIS – On Thursday, multiple federal search warrants were executed in the Mid-Cape area resulting in five arrests, the seizure of 2 large capacity firearms and ammunition, a bullet proof vest, along with 679 grams of Cocaine with a street value of approximately $50,000. Over the past several months the Barnstable Police Narcotics Unit and the Drug Enforcement Administration Cape Cod Resident Office have been conducting a narcotics investigation into a drug trafficking organization operating in the Mid-Cape area. 25-year-old Ryan Banton of Harwich; 29-year-old Kirk Brown of Mirimar, FL; 24-year-old Rojae McKenzie of Queens, NY; 65-year-old Joseph Panzera of Harwich, and a 17-year-old juvenile from Harwich were the five individuals taken into custody as a result of this investigation. The success of this investigation is a result of work done by the Barnstable Police Department Detective Unit, Barnstable Police Department K-9 Unit, DEA Cape Cod Resident Office (which consists of DEA Agents and Task Force Officers from the Barnstable Police Department, Massachusetts State Police, Mashpee Police Department, Bourne Police Department, Plymouth Police Department, Dennis Police Department, and the Yarmouth Police Department) and the Cape Cod Regional SWAT team. Banton, Brown, McKenzie, and Panzera were all transported to Orleans District Court for arraignment on Friday May 20, 2022 for the following charges: Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm, Possession of Ammunition without and FID, Improper Storage of a Large Capacity Firearm, Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device, and Trafficking in Class B Substance (Cocaine) 200 grams or more. Bail was set on all four individuals as follows: Banton $10,000 +GPS, Brown $10,000 +GPS, Panzera $1,000, and McKenzie $7,500 +GPS.
BARNSTABLE, MA
capecod.com

Tech rescue team activated to search for missing person in Truro

TRURO – The Barnstable County Tech Rescue Team was activated sometime after 8:30 PM Tuesday. Initial reports say a woman went missing in Truro. A command post is being set up at Cooper Road and Old County Road. Shortly after 9:15 PM with the use of a drone, the...
TRURO, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Rescuers save seven dolphins stranded off Cape Cod

Seven dolphins were released into deeper water after getting stranded off the coast of Cape Cod. Initial reports to the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) suggested at least three dolphins were stuck in the shallow gut of the Herring River in Wellfleet. The IFAW says the town is a common spot for mass stranding events due to its shape as a “hook within a hook” of Cape Cod’s shoreline and because of large tidal fluctuations in Cape Cod Bay.
WELLFLEET, MA
capecod.com

Driver escapes serious injury after car strikes pole, catches fire in Harwich

HARWICH – A car reportedly struck a utility pole and burst into flames in Harwich. It happened sometime after 6 PM Wednesday in front of 24 Church Street. Luckily the driver was able to self extricate and escaped serious injury. Power was knocked out to 600 Eversource customers in the area. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Harwich Police.
HARWICH, MA
WCVB

4 fishermen rescued when boat sinks off Provincetown, Massachusetts

PROVINCETOWN, Mass. — Four people were rescued Tuesday after their fishing vessel sank off the coast of Provincetown, Massachusetts. The Coast Guard said the 34-foot Angela & Maria sank about 2 miles off Provincetown at about 10:10 a.m. No injuries were reported. The Coast Guard said the crew did...
PROVINCETOWN, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Three arrested, including business owner, after shooting near Fall River business

Three people have been arrested concerning a shooting that took place Wednesday morning in Fall River. According to Captain Barden Castro, at approximately 10:15 a.m., Fall River Police Communications received a 911 call about a shooting in the Corky Row neighborhood. Uniform Division Officers arrived on scene and quickly determined that gunshots had been fired in the vicinity of Second and Wade Streets. Officers and Detectives from the Major Crimes Division began to canvas the area speaking with witnesses and viewing surveillance video.
FALL RIVER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Wife accidentally hits husband with vehicle in Fall River

A wife accidently hit her husband with a vehicle over the weekend. According to Captain Barden Castro, on Saturday at approximately 1:30 p.m., Fall River Police responded to the 5500 block of North Main Street for a reported vehicle which had struck a person. Upon arrival, officers determined that a...
FALL RIVER, MA
WTNH

Part of Route 195 closed in Mansfield after crash

MANSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Route 195 at is closed at Storrs Road and Conantville Road in Mansfield due to a car versus bus crash on Thursday morning, according to the Department of Transportation. State police received a report of a motor vehicle crash around 9:00 a.m. involving a Windham Region Transit bus. Injuries were reported […]
MANSFIELD, MA

