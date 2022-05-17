ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marysville, WA

Why am I still wearing a turtleneck?

By Steve Smith
northcountyoutlook.com
 2 days ago

It was 17 years ago in early June when I wrote a column entitled “Are you cranky too?” It started out like this: “WARNING: Nothing in this week’s column is of horticultural value. The reason is because I am in a totally cranky mood. You might be feeling the same...

a-z-animals.com

How to Stop Rabbits From Eating Your Plants and Flowers

Although rabbits can be very cute and adorable, they can wreak havoc on your garden, plants, and flowers. If you want to keep your garden happy and healthy this season, read on to learn more about how you can keep rabbits away. Why Would You Need to Keep Rabbits Away?
WANE-TV

‘Lilacs ’round my door’ 2022 is the year of the lilac. Can you smell them?

Asked to name her favorite flower in a Facebook post, wedding florist Trista Rose Guillaume Miller didn’t hesitate. “Lilacs. Probably my favorite flower,” Miller wrote. “I have fond memories of picking lilacs as a kid and my mother and I arranging them in lots of vases around the house. I painted my childhood bedroom color lavender, inspired by them.”
Boston Globe

Houseplants awaken in spring. Here’s how to care for them.

Like humans, houseplants have light-driven internal clocks that affect their behavior. In winter, when the days are shorter, many plants enter a period of slow or no growth. More light in spring triggers active growth, which means it’s time to tweak your routines. Here are five ways to switch...
Apartment Therapy

This Oversized Round Vase Has Captured My Heart

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Despite living in a small apartment in Manhattan, I own a significant number of vases (12 and counting). They’re one of my favorite things to thrift or buy new — and I use all of these vessels quite often. In New York City, it’s so easy to pick up affordable bouquets of flowers on a whim, whether at the corner bodega, the farmer’s market, or just during a regular trip to Trader Joe’s (love those $7 tulips that come in so many delightful colors!). Now that springtime is here, I’m indulging in peonies (see above) and plenty of other cheerful, seasonal florals.
Family Handyman

Here’s What to Do If Your Lilacs Aren’t Flowering

After a long winter of waiting for the spring flowers, it’s disappointing when a lilac doesn’t bloom. My sister called me last spring when her old lilac had just a few flowers on it and asked me to help her figure out why. Here I’ll explain why her lilac flowers didn’t bloom, and what you can do if this happens to you.
