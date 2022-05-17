Why am I still wearing a turtleneck?

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Despite living in a small apartment in Manhattan, I own a significant number of vases (12 and counting). They’re one of my favorite things to thrift or buy new — and I use all of these vessels quite often. In New York City, it’s so easy to pick up affordable bouquets of flowers on a whim, whether at the corner bodega, the farmer’s market, or just during a regular trip to Trader Joe’s (love those $7 tulips that come in so many delightful colors!). Now that springtime is here, I’m indulging in peonies (see above) and plenty of other cheerful, seasonal florals.

