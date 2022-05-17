ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State Police: Fatal crash involves Ohio man

By Jana Garrett
WAYNE CO., Ill. (WEHT) – Illinois State Police (ISP) say that one person has died in a crash.

Police say that on May 16 around 5:15 p.m., the driver of a semi truck was traveling westbound in a construction zone on Interstate 64 at milepost 103 near Wayne City. ISP says due to unknown reasons, the driver struck the concrete bridge barrier multiple times, then left the roadway to the right, before striking a tree and overturning.

Illinois man struck, killed in hit-and-run in Metro East

ISP says the driver, identified as Brian D. Jones, 41, of Georgetown, Ohio, was pronounced deceased on scene by the Wayne County Coroner. Police say the roadway was closed during the crash investigation and was opened at about 4:30 a.m.

ISP says this is an ongoing investigation and no further information is available at this time.

