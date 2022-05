As health officials warn of rising Covid-19 infections and hospitalizations, the mayor of New York said the city would not reinstate mask mandates at this time. “I’m proud of what we are doing and how we are not allowing Covid to outstmart us,” Mayor Eric Adams said during a Wednesday news conference, after he was asked about reinstating a mandate, specifically in the city’s schools. “We’re staying prepared and not panicking.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO