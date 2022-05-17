Norwich vs Tottenham: TV channel, live stream, kick-off time, team news for CRUCIAL Premier League clash

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR can wrap up Champions League qualification THIS SUNDAY when they travel to Norwich City for their final game of the season.

Spurs' top four dreams seemed to have slipped away from them when Arsenal were four points ahead with only three games to go.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FWqfm_0fh0Y7Ri00
Harry Kane fired Spurs into the top four with a well-placed penalty against Burnley Credit: Rex
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mza5v_0fh0Y7Ri00
Spurs only need a point against Norwich courtesy of Arsenal's loss to Newcastle Credit: Getty

However, the 3-0 pummelling over their bitter North London rivals, followed by a marginal win against Burnley launched Tottenham into fourth spot.

And the Gunners' humiliating loss to Newcastle on Monday has meant that Antonio Conte's men are in need of just ONE point to secure Champions League football for next season.

However, it's not a done deal as Tottenham failed to get into the top four from this exact position in 2006.

What time does Norwich vs Tottenham kick off?

  • Norwich City host Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, May 22 - the final day of the season.
  • It is scheduled to kick off at 4pm UK time.
  • Carrow Road in Norwich is the assigned venue for this crucial match which can hold around 27,000 spectators.
  • Spurs steamrolled the Canaries when the sides met earlier on in the Premier League campaign.

What TV channel is Norwich vs Tottenham on and can I live stream it?

  • Norwich vs Tottenham will be broadcasted live on Sky Sports Main Event via the red button.
  • Coverage for EVERY match on the final day of the Premier League season will commence from 3pm UK time - one hour before kick-off.
  • Subscription members have the option to stream the game live via the Sky Sports website or Sky Go app.

Team news

Canaries boss Dean Smith has another two injury concerns to deal with following the 1-1 tie with Wolves.

Mathias Normann and Billy Gilmour both sustained ankle injuries and the pair had to be dragged off early which makes them a doubt for the final game of the season.

Which doesn't bode well for Smith as he already has to cope without: Andrew Ombamidele, Adam Idah, Kenny McLean, Josh Sargent, Christoph Zimmerman and loanee Ozan Kabak.

Elsewhere, Antonio Conte should have no fresh injury concerns going into this crucial match against Norwich.

However, the usual suspects of Oliver Skipp, Matt Doherty and Japhet Tanganga will remain side-lined.

Whilst Cristian Romero and Sergio Reguilon have been casted as huge doubts.

Latest odds

  • Norwich to win 10/1
  • Draw 11/2
  • Tottenham 1/5

*Odds courtesy of Betfair are correct at time of publication

Comments / 0

