Notable 2022 college football non-conference games and matchup history
The 2022 college football season is just around the corner and with the start of the season, we will see several notable non-conference games. The month of September has games on the docket that will several blue-blood programs face off on the gridiron. These matchups include a national championship game rematch, instate rivals, regional foes, and old conference adversaries.
September 1: West Virginia @ Pitt
September 3: Notre Dame @ Ohio State
September 3: Utah @ Florida
September 3: Oregon vs. Georgia (Atlanta, GA)
September 10: Alabama @ Texas
September 10: Iowa State @ Iowa
September 17 : Penn State @ Auburn
September 17: Oklahoma @ Nebraska
Game times and networks for these matchups are set to be released in the next couple of months. Stay tuned as we’ll have the updates as they become available.
Oklahoma @ Nebraska - September 17thGames Played: 87 Games Series Record: Oklahoma 46-39-2 First Matchup: November 23, 1912 Nebraska 23 Oklahoma 9 Last Matchup: September 18, 2021 Oklahoma 23 Nebraska 16 Largest Victory: Nebraska 69 Oklahoma 7 (1997) Longest Win Streak: Oklahoma 16 Wins (1943-1958)
West Virginia @ Pitt - September 1Games Played: 104 Games Series Record: Pitt 61-40-3 First Matchup: October 26, 1895 West Virginia 8 Pitt 0 Last Matchup: November 25, 2011 West Virginia 21 Pitt 20 Largest Victory: Pitt 53 West Virginia 0 (1904) Longest Win Streak: Pitt 15 Games
Notre Dame @ Ohio State - September 3Games Played: 6 Games Series Record: OSU 4-2 First Matchup: November 2, 1935 Notre Dame 18 OSU 13 Last Matchup: January 1, 2016 OSU 44 ND 28 Largest Victory: September 30, 1995 OSU 45 ND 26 Longest Win Streak: OSU 4 Games
Oregon vs Georgia - September 3 (Atlanta, GA)Games Played: 1 game Series Record: Georgia 1-0 First Matchup: September 10, 1977 Georgia 27 Oregon 16 Last Matchup: September 10, 1977 Georgia 27 Oregon 16 Largest Victory: September 10, 1977 Georgia 27 Oregon 16 Longest Win Streak: 1 Georgia
Utah @ Florida - September 3Games Played: 1 Game Series Record: 1-0 Florida First Matchup: November 19, 1977 Florida 38 Utah 29 Last Matchup: November 19, 1977 Florida 38 Utah 29 Largest Victory: November 19, 1977 Florida 38 Utah 29 Longest Win Streak: Florida 1 Game
Alabama @ Texas - September 10Games Played: 9 Games Series Record: Texas 7-1-1 First Matchup: November 18, 1902 Texas 10-0 Last Matchup: January 7, 2010 Alabama 37 Texas 21 Largest Victory: November 13, 1915 Texas 20 Alabama 0 Longest Win Streak: Texas 4 Games
Iowa State @ Iowa - September 10Games Played: 68 Games Series Record: Iowa 46-22 First Matchup: October 1, 1894 Iowa State 16-8 Last Matchup: September 11, 2021 Iowa 27-17 Largest Victory: September 28, 1985 Iowa 57 ISU 3 Longest Win Streak: Iowa 15 (1983-1997)
Penn State @ Auburn - September 17Games Played: 3 Games Series Record: Penn State 2-1 First Matchup: January 1, 1996 PSU 43 AU 14 Last Matchup: September 18, 2021 PSU 28 AU 20 Largest Victory: January 1, 1996 PSU 43 AU 14 Longest Win Streak: Iowa 15 (1983-1997)
