Notable 2022 college football non-conference games and matchup history

The 2022 college football season is just around the corner and with the start of the season, we will see several notable non-conference games. The month of September has games on the docket that will several blue-blood programs face off on the gridiron. These matchups include a national championship game rematch, instate rivals, regional foes, and old conference adversaries.

September 1: West Virginia @ Pitt

September 3: Notre Dame @ Ohio State

September 3: Utah @ Florida

September 3: Oregon vs. Georgia (Atlanta, GA)

September 10: Alabama @ Texas

September 10: Iowa State @ Iowa

September 17 : Penn State @ Auburn

September 17: Oklahoma @ Nebraska

Game times and networks for these matchups are set to be released in the next couple of months. Stay tuned as we’ll have the updates as they become available.

Oklahoma @ Nebraska - September 17th

87 GamesOklahoma 46-39-2November 23, 1912 Nebraska 23 Oklahoma 9September 18, 2021 Oklahoma 23 Nebraska 16Nebraska 69 Oklahoma 7 (1997)Oklahoma 16 Wins (1943-1958)

West Virginia @ Pitt - September 1

104 GamesPitt 61-40-3October 26, 1895 West Virginia 8 Pitt 0November 25, 2011 West Virginia 21 Pitt 20Pitt 53 West Virginia 0 (1904)Pitt 15 Games

Notre Dame @ Ohio State - September 3

6 GamesOSU 4-2November 2, 1935 Notre Dame 18 OSU 13January 1, 2016 OSU 44 ND 28September 30, 1995 OSU 45 ND 26OSU 4 Games

Oregon vs Georgia - September 3 (Atlanta, GA)

1 gameGeorgia 1-0September 10, 1977 Georgia 27 Oregon 16September 10, 1977 Georgia 27 Oregon 16September 10, 1977 Georgia 27 Oregon 161 Georgia

Utah @ Florida - September 3

1 Game1-0 FloridaNovember 19, 1977 Florida 38 Utah 29November 19, 1977 Florida 38 Utah 29November 19, 1977 Florida 38 Utah 29Florida 1 Game

Alabama @ Texas - September 10

9 GamesTexas 7-1-1November 18, 1902 Texas 10-0January 7, 2010 Alabama 37 Texas 21November 13, 1915 Texas 20 Alabama 0Texas 4 Games

Iowa State @ Iowa - September 10

68 GamesIowa 46-22October 1, 1894 Iowa State 16-8September 11, 2021 Iowa 27-17September 28, 1985 Iowa 57 ISU 3Iowa 15 (1983-1997)

Penn State @ Auburn - September 17

3 GamesPenn State 2-1January 1, 1996 PSU 43 AU 14September 18, 2021 PSU 28 AU 20January 1, 1996 PSU 43 AU 14Iowa 15 (1983-1997)

