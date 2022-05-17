Woman charged in fire bombings in Charles, St. Mary's

A 20-year-old Prince George’s County woman has been charged in relation to two fire bombings last October in Waldorf and Hollywood.

Upper Marlboro resident Latrice Joneah Williams was arrested May 12 following a six-month-long investigation, according to a press release from the Maryland Fire Marshal’s Office.

Williams was arrested without incident after she was connected to the incidents by using cellphone and other records, according to the release.

Police were called to the 3800 block of Shiner Court in Waldorf on Oct. 14, 2021, after the owner discovered the remains of a Molotov cocktail in his front yard. The incendiary device did not function properly and failed to cause significant structural damage.

According to a charging document, the owner of the residence said he had no enemies, but a tenant living in his basement later identified Williams as a possible suspect and noted she had a black Ford Mustang.

Investigators obtained video footage from a neighbor showing a person pull up in a dark-colored vehicle, get out and throw a firebomb at the house around 11:10 p.m., according to the document. The device was intact but ignited landscaping near the house.

Just after 11 p.m. on Oct. 15 last year, police responded to the 25100 block of Gallant Man Drive in Hollywood after someone threw three Molotov cocktails at a house. The owner told investigators he was inside the home when he heard a noise and later discovered the devices just feet from his door with one still burning. He was able to extinguish the fire with a fire extinguisher, according to the release.

Williams was charged with manufacture and possession of a destructive device and first- and second-degree arson, all felonies, along with misdemeanor malicious destruction of property.

She was held without bond on May 12 in the Charles County jail, but was released on her own recognizance and placed on home detention on May 13, according to the state courts website.

