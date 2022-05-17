ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles County, MD

Woman charged in fire bombings in Charles, St. Mary's

By Caleb M. Soptelean
Southern Maryland News
Southern Maryland News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mN5Jm_0fh0Xwtx00

A 20-year-old Prince George’s County woman has been charged in relation to two fire bombings last October in Waldorf and Hollywood.

Upper Marlboro resident Latrice Joneah Williams was arrested May 12 following a six-month-long investigation, according to a press release from the Maryland Fire Marshal’s Office.

Williams was arrested without incident after she was connected to the incidents by using cellphone and other records, according to the release.

Police were called to the 3800 block of Shiner Court in Waldorf on Oct. 14, 2021, after the owner discovered the remains of a Molotov cocktail in his front yard. The incendiary device did not function properly and failed to cause significant structural damage.

According to a charging document, the owner of the residence said he had no enemies, but a tenant living in his basement later identified Williams as a possible suspect and noted she had a black Ford Mustang.

Investigators obtained video footage from a neighbor showing a person pull up in a dark-colored vehicle, get out and throw a firebomb at the house around 11:10 p.m., according to the document. The device was intact but ignited landscaping near the house.

Just after 11 p.m. on Oct. 15 last year, police responded to the 25100 block of Gallant Man Drive in Hollywood after someone threw three Molotov cocktails at a house. The owner told investigators he was inside the home when he heard a noise and later discovered the devices just feet from his door with one still burning. He was able to extinguish the fire with a fire extinguisher, according to the release.

Williams was charged with manufacture and possession of a destructive device and first- and second-degree arson, all felonies, along with misdemeanor malicious destruction of property.

She was held without bond on May 12 in the Charles County jail, but was released on her own recognizance and placed on home detention on May 13, according to the state courts website.

Twitter: @CalebSoMdNews

Comments / 0

Related
Bay Net

Replica Firearm Recovered At Thomas Stone High School

WALDORF, Md. – On May 20 at 8:53 a.m., school administrators at Thomas Stone High School were made aware that a student was possibly in possession of what appeared to be a handgun. The school resource officer located the student and found a replica 9mm airsoft gun, which resembles...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Lexington Park Man Arrested For Distribution Of Narcotics

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On May 19, 2022, detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Division, with assistance from Sheriff’s Office K-9 and the Vice Narcotics Support Team, executed a search and seizure warrant on Michael Dale Wood, age 56 of Lexington Park. Michael...
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
Daily Voice

Prince George's Man Arrested For Shooting At Multiple Known Victims: Sheriff's Office

A man accused of shooting at two people in District Heights last April was arrested this week on multiple assault-related charges in Upper Marlboro, authorities say. Derrell Marcel Brown allegedly shot at two victims who were able to flee the scene without injury on the 6800 block of Atwood Street on Friday, April 29, according to the Prince George's County Police.
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waldorf, MD
Upper Marlboro, MD
Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
Saint Mary's County, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Hollywood, MD
City
Upper Marlboro, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Waldorf, MD
Crime & Safety
County
Charles County, MD
Charles County, MD
Crime & Safety
County
Saint Mary's County, MD
abc27 News

Lancaster police identify suspect in shooting

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The Criminal Investigation Division of the Lancaster City Bureau of Police has identified a suspect in a shooting that happened on Tuesday, May 17 near South Queen and Andrew Streets. According to the Bureau of Police, Detective Adam Flurry, who is leading the investigation in this case, has identified 19-year-old Shymir […]
LANCASTER, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
Person
Prince Charles
fox5dc.com

Maryland teacher arrested for assaulting students, police say more victims possible

DUNDALK, Md. - A teacher in Baltimore County faces assault charges related to an incident with two students, according to police. Baltimore County Police said Andrew Rader, 30 was arrested and charged with second degree assault, for assaulting two students. Police said the incident happened at Dundalk High School in Dundalk, Maryland, but did not specify when it happened.
DUNDALK, MD
fox5dc.com

1 dead, 1 injured in double shooting in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON - Authorities say a man was killed and another remains hospitalized following a double shooting in Southeast D.C. The shootings happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of V Street. Both men were shot in the upper body, police say. One victim was pronounced dead at the...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#Bombings#Prince George#Violent Crime#Shiner Court#Ford#Gallant Man Drive
fox5dc.com

Victim robbed at gunpoint in downtown Bethesda; police searching for suspect

BETHESDA, Md. - Police are searching for a suspect accused of robbing someone at gunpoint in Bethesda, Maryland, according to police. Montgomery County Police said the incident happened on May 11 around 10:46 p.m. in the 4800 block of Hampden Lane. Police said that the victim was waiting to enter a parking garage at the address when a white four-door car pulled up next to her. Police said the suspect approached the victim from behind with a gun and demanded the victim’s purse.
BETHESDA, MD
firststateupdate.com

Young Maryland Woman Killed In Tragic Delaware Accident

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Georgetown area on Thursday evening, according to Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on May 19, 2022, at approximately 5:52 p.m., a 2015 Honda Civic was traveling southbound on East Trap Pond Road...
GEORGETOWN, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Royals
Bay Net

Six St. Mary’s Correctional Officers Graduate From ERT Training

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On Friday, May 13, 2022, six Correctional Officers from the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center, graduated from a 56 hour ERT (Emergency Response Team) training course. This was the first time an ERT course was hosted solely by officers/instructors from the St. Mary’s...
LEONARDTOWN, MD
Daily Voice

Smart Car Crossed Over Center Lane In Crash That Killed One In Baltimore County: Police

The driver of a smart car that crossed over the center line and struck oncoming traffic in Baltimore County has died, authorities say. Paul Roberts, 55, was traveling north in a 2009 Daimler smart car, when the car crossed into the southbound lane and struck a 1996 Chevrolet Tahoe on York Road near Coachmans Way around 6:15 p.m., Wednesday, May 18, say Baltimore County Police.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Family of MedStar doctor killed in car theft speaks out

WASHINGTON - The family of a MedStar Washington doctor who was killed during an auto theft in Adams Morgan back in March is still looking for answers. Dr. Rakesh Patel Patel was a Medical Intensive Care Unit Fellow at MedStar Washington Hospital Center when he was struck and killed by his own vehicle at the intersection of 18th Street and Florida Avenue in Northwest. Authorities say Dr. Patel left his vehicle running a block away from where he was killed.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police Special Victims Investigations Division Ask For Assistance in Locating Missing 15-Year-Old From Rockville

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old from Rockville. Heidi Paola Rivas was last seen on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at approximately 7 a.m., in the 12400 block of Braxfield Court.
ROCKVILLE, MD
Southern Maryland News

Southern Maryland News

La Plata, MD
134
Followers
166
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

For over 100 years, Southern Maryland News has provided Charles, St. Mary's and Calvert with unprecedented coverage of local news, sports and politics.

 https://www.somdnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy