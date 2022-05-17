ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Jurgen Klopp Messaged Centre Back Pairing After Liverpool Reached Champions League Final

By Joe Dixon
 2 days ago

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that he messaged centre half pairing Nathanial Phillips and Rhys Williams, following the Reds semi-final triumph over Villareal.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that he messaged centre half pairing Nathaniel Phillips and Rhys Williams, following the Reds Champions League semi-final triumph over Villarreal.

Despite the pair not featuring in the competition this season, there is little doubt that the Reds wouldn't have reached the final without their help to secure top four last season.

The young defenders played key parts in covering for the injured Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip in the 2020/21 season.

As reported by This is Anfield , Klopp said: “I messaged Rhys Williams and Nat Phillips because we wouldn’t be there without them,” he told Sky Sports .

Klopp continued: “I remember the final game of last season and they left the pitch with a bandage around the head, cuts on their faces, and that was really a symbol for the whole period.

“In the end, we played with two incredible players – Rhys and Nat – but we couldn’t use them earlier because they needed time to adapt. So, yes there was a bit of a point to prove and I’m really happy that the boys did that."

Daily Mail

Minamino seems happy to revel in his cult hero status and Origi has a knack for big goals but Oxlade-Chamberlain and Gomez need more game time... Are Klopp's 'Ferraris in the garage' at Liverpool REALLY content with a bit-part role?

Jurgen Klopp described them as his 'Ferraris in the garage' - not the regular players but those on stand-by fuelled and fired up for when the occasion demands it. They are the fringe first-teamers and youngsters who have stepped in when called upon to power Liverpool through what will be a gruelling 63-game pursuit of an unrivalled Quadruple.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Blackburn holding off Man United, Chelsea securing the crown in style against Wigan and Sergio Aguero's incredible late winner against QPR... the EIGHT times the Premier League title went to the final day as Liverpool bid to overhaul Man City

Liverpool ensured they will keep their Premier League title hopes alive after seeing off Southampton despite making nine changes at St Mary's - with Klopp masterminding a 2-1 with a new look side. Manchester City will be frustrated that the Saints failed to get the job done after going in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
