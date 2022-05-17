Report: Jurgen Klopp Messaged Centre Back Pairing After Liverpool Reached Champions League Final

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that he messaged centre half pairing Nathanial Phillips and Rhys Williams, following the Reds semi-final triumph over Villareal.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that he messaged centre half pairing Nathaniel Phillips and Rhys Williams, following the Reds Champions League semi-final triumph over Villarreal.

Despite the pair not featuring in the competition this season, there is little doubt that the Reds wouldn't have reached the final without their help to secure top four last season.

The young defenders played key parts in covering for the injured Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip in the 2020/21 season.

As reported by This is Anfield , Klopp said: “I messaged Rhys Williams and Nat Phillips because we wouldn’t be there without them,” he told Sky Sports .

Klopp continued: “I remember the final game of last season and they left the pitch with a bandage around the head, cuts on their faces, and that was really a symbol for the whole period.

“In the end, we played with two incredible players – Rhys and Nat – but we couldn’t use them earlier because they needed time to adapt. So, yes there was a bit of a point to prove and I’m really happy that the boys did that."

