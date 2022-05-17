Should Liverpool Sign James Ward-Prowse? | Jurgen Klopp 'Warned' Players About English Captain

The Saints captain has capped off another great season which was the focal point for keeping his side in the top division. Should Liverpool sign him?

With a massive title-deciding game against Southampton on Tuesday, there is only one player from the opposite side to shine a spotlight on.

The Saints' captain has capped off another great season in which he was the focal point for keeping his side in the top division.

Whether deserving or not of his recent Premier League Player Of The Year nomination has been up for debate but it cannot be denied that the 27-year-old midfielder has only improved further this season.

James Ward-Prowse is the perfect example of a no-nonsense England midfielder, which is a rare commodity these days.

This is why he has been linked to Liverpool so often in the past as he fits a similar profile to players like Jordan Henderson and James Milner.

Not to mention he has a wicked left foot and is quite possibly one of the best free-kick takers on the planet at this time.

The midfielder will once again attract attention from numerous sides this summer after a solid season of 10 goals in 40 appearances.

His goal tally may not be the most attractive but in the context of playing within a struggling Southampton side, it is not to be sniffed at.

Essentially dragging his side to Premier League survival contributes to a lot of the reasoning behind his name being among stars like Kevin De Bruyne and Mohamed Salah for the top prize.

Liverpool are unlikely to be one of the sides gunning for Ward-Prowse's signature with their interest being turned towards Aurélien Tchouaméni this summer.

However, the Portsmouth native could still be on the list of midfielders Jurgen Klopp has his eye on. If not Liverpool, there is no doubt a potential big move could be on the cards for the Southampton captain in the very near future.

