Gaunt-looking Putin foe Alexei Navalny asks to see his family as he appears on court video link to appeal nine-year sentence that will see him sent to brutal penal colony

Jailed Putin critic Alexei Navalny today asked a judge to see his family as he appeared in a court video link to appeal a nine-year prison sentence that will see him sent to a brutal penal colony in Russia.

The gaunt-looking opposition leader joined a hearing at a Moscow court remotely from behind bars at his prison colony to appeal the extension of his jail term.

Navalny in late March had his sentence extended to nine years after he was found guilty of embezzlement and contempt of court, charges that he and his allies say are politically motivated.

He is already serving a two-and-a-half years in a prison some 60 miles (100 kilometres) east of Moscow for violating parole on old fraud charges.

Wearing a black prisoner uniform, Navalny on Tuesday asked the judge to postpone the hearing by a week so he can have a family meeting before being moved to a brutal colony where he will only be allowed to see his loved ones on rare occasions.

The judge said the hearing will continue today but the verdict will be announced after Navalny's planned visit.

If his new sentence comes into force, the 45-year-old opposition politician will be transferred to a strict-regime penal colony, which will place him in much harsher conditions, including allowing fewer family visits from his wife Yulia, daughter Daria and son Zakhar.

The strict regime maximum security penal colony at Melekhovo is known for brutal beatings and the rape of male inmates.

The new sentence will replace the old one - that he was handed in February last year - meaning Navalny will remain behind bars for another eight years.

As part of the new charges, investigators accused Navalny of stealing for personal use several million dollars' worth of donations that were given to his political organisations.

Navalny's hearing comes as Russian authorities seek to silence remaining government critics and Moscow pushes on with its invasion of neighbouring Ukraine, with thousands killed and some 10 million displaced.

Navalny on Tuesday asked the judge to postpone the hearing by a week so he can have a family meeting before being moved to a different colony. Pictured: Navalny with his wife Yulia, right, daughter Daria, and son Zakhar in 2019

Navalny rose to prominence as an anti-corruption blogger and, before his imprisonment, mobilised anti-government protests across Russia.

In 2018, he campaigned as a presidential candidate but was eventually barred from running in the election that saw Putin secure a fourth term in power.

In his absence, Navalny's team continues publishing investigations into the wealth of Russia's elites that have garnered millions of views on YouTube.

In 2020, Navalny narrowly survived a poisoning attack with Novichok, a Soviet-designed military-grade nerve agent. Despite accusations from Navalny, the Kremlin denied any involvement.

He was arrested on his return from rehabilitation in Germany last year, sparking widespread condemnation abroad, as well as sanctions from Western capitals.

After his arrest, Navalny's political organisations across the country were declared 'extremist' and shut down, while key aides have fled Russia.

Navalny's key allies have since fled the country, several of them are wanted by Russian authorities on criminal charges.

Russia has recently ramped up pressure on independent media and non-governmental organisations, declaring many 'foreign agents', while others have stopped operating for fear of prosecution.

In an effort to further control the information available to its domestic audience, authorities have blocked access to the popular social networks Instagram, Facebook and Twitter and taken legal action against tech giant Meta, accusing it of spreading 'calls to kill' Russians.

