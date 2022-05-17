ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wofford Heights, CA

MISSING: Donna Joan Fox, 79

By Pete Menting, 23ABC
 3 days ago
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office seeks help finding a missing 79-year-old-woman. Donna Joan Fox was last seen in the afternoon on May 14th, 2022, in the 300 block of Laurel Street in Wofford Heights, Calif.

Fox is described as a White, 79-year-old woman, 5-foot tall, weighing about 120 pounds with white hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a white sweater, black pants, and black shoes.

If anyone has information on Fox's whereabouts, they should call KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at 661-322-4040. Anonymous text tips can be sent to TIP411 (847411). Just type the keyword “KCSO” prior to the message with case number 2022-00057492.

